NBA Parlays of the Day, March 24, 2024: Pacers V Lakers brew many opportunities

Here are our two NBA slips for March 24, 2024! Leaning on the Pacers to step up against the Lakers and Cade Cunningham to keep dishing the rock against the Pelicans.

Our NBA Parlay’s For March 24

First Slip: (+106)

Cade Cunninghmaton: 6+ Assists (Pistons)

Cade Cunningham is the engine of the Pistons’ offense and has consistently hit or exceeded the six-assist total, matching it in each of his last 11 starts.

Pelicans Moneyline

The Pistons are awful, and the Pelicans have gone 17-8 in their last 25 games played. They have a heavy incentive to pick up this easy win because of how tight the playoff race is.

Anthony Edwards: 4+ Assists (Timberwolves)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ran through Anthony Edwards, who has hit this number in each of his last five starts and should play a heavy total of minutes as they hope to grab the one seed.

Second Slip: (+122)

Myles Turner: 4+ Rebounds (Pacers)

Not only is Myles Turner averaging way more than four rebounds a game, but he’s also facing a Lakers team that struggles to prevent rebounds, making it a great matchup.

Austin Reaves: 10+ Points (Lakers)

Austin Reaves hasn’t scored under 10 points in a game in nearly two months, and the Pacers have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, so this matchup bodes well for the sharp-shooter.

Tyrese Haliburton: 15+ Points (Pacers)

After a nasty 10-game slump, Tyrese Haliburton has seemed to find his shot, dropping 26 points on the Warriors, and this matchup could help as well since the Lakers are putrid against guards.

Pascal Siakam: 6+ Rebounds (Pacers)

Pascal Siakam went from 6.3 rebounds a game in Toronto to 7.8 a game with the Pacers, and that increase in production, coupled with the Lakers’ poor interior presence, makes this a strong bet.