NBA Parlays of the Day, March 22, 2024: Lebron James continues his assist streak and rebounds galore

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our two NBA slips for March 21, 2024! Leaning on a few rebounding performances from Victory and Bam. Lebron James is assisting out of his mind right now, and we found a great value-grab for 8+ assists. Check out all three of our slips for today’s slate!

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

Our NBA Parlay’s For March 22

First Slip: (+111)

Bam Adebayo: 8+ Rebounds (Heat)

Bam Adebayo has collected 8 or more rebounds in 13 of his last 16 games, and the Pelicans struggle with boxing out bigs like Bam, giving him a matchup advantage.

Victor Wembenyama: 10+ Rebounds (Rebounds)

The short-handed Grizzlies don’t have the size to reliably out-rebound opposing centers, making this a favorable matchup for Victor Wembenyama, who is a dominant force on the glass.

Austin Reaves: 10+ Points (Lakers)

With the Lakers taking on a 76ers team without Joel Embiid, Austin Reaves should have an easier time putting points on the board, and he’s hit 10 or more points in 17 straight games.

Second Slip: (+114)

LeBron James: 8+ Assists (Lakers)

LeBron James has been averaging over 9 assists a game in his last 20 games, and the 76ers are one of the worst teams in the league at preventing assists against point guards, which is the role James typically plays

Pascal Siakam: 15+ Points (Pacers)

Pascal Siakam is a multi-level scorer, and the Warriors are one of the worst teams at defending the interior.

Jonathan Kuminga: 15+ Points (Pacers)

Jonathan Kuminga has 15+ points in nine of his last 10 games, and the Pacers have one of the worst defenses in the entire league.

Third Slip: (+128)

Devin Vassell 15+ Points (Spurs)

Devin Vassell has hit 15+ Points in 26 of his last 29 games played, and against a Grizzlies team that just doesn’t have a lot of talent, he should be expected to reach this mark once again.

Santi Aldama: 10+ Points (Grizzlies)

Aldama is emerging as a force in the Grizzlies offense as they’re looking for players to step up in te midst of a lost season, and he’s hit 10+ points in eight of his last nine games.

Tre Jones: 6+ Assists (Spurs)

Jones has emerged as the Spurs’ starting point guard and primary playmaker, and is averaging over 7 assists a game since becoming a fulltime starter.

Gary Trent Jr.: 15+ Points (Raptors)

Gary Trent Jr. has become the primary scorer in the Raptors’ offense with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley all out, and in a contract year, he’ll want to put up points.