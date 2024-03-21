NBA Parlays of the Day, March 21, 2024: Bucks money line and a few great Suns value picks

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our two NBA slips for March 21, 2024! Leaning on the Bucks money line against the Nets and a few Suns players to pick up some easy value grabs. We love to bet on the Knicks, so we are riding with a Knicks-heavy line with the Kings’ money line to take us home.

Our NBA Parlay’s For March 21

First Slip: (+112)

Josh Hart: 8+ Rebounds (Knicks)

Josh Hart has 10 or more rebounds in his last five starts, and he’s been averaging over 11 boards since being inserted into the starting lineup. The Nuggets are also slightly below-average at preventing forwards from picking up rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo: 2+ Threes (Knicks)

DiVincenzo has hit two or more threes in three straight games, and Denver is one of the worst shooting teams against guards.

Jalen Brunson: 25+ Points (Knicks)

Jalen Brunson has scored 25 or more in all his matchups against the Nuggets as a Knick, and Denver is a league-average defense against point guards.

Kings Moneyline

The Kings have a major statistical advantage over the Wizards and have already beaten them by 12 this year.

Second Slip: (+132)

Bradley Beal: 4+ Assists (Suns)

Bradley Beal has four or more assists in nine straight games with at least four assists, and the Hawks are one of the worst defenses at preventing assists from guards in the league.

Donte DiVincenzo: 1+ Steals (Knicks)

The Nuggets pass a lot, and DiVincenzo has 10 straight games of a steal, making this a great matchup and high-probability play.

Bucks Moneyline

The Bucks are getting Giannis back against the Nets, and he’s unguardable. In addition, the Nets are one of the worst defenses at preventing guards from scoring, which is music to Dame’s ears.

Grayson Allen: 10+ Points (Suns)

Grayson Allen has scored 10 or more points in seven of his last eight games, and the Hawks are one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league.