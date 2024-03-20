NBA Parlays of the Day, March 20, 2024: Pacers and Kings money lines lead the way

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our two NBA slips for March 20, 2024! Leaning on a few money lines with a few big spreads and injuries taking hold. The Pacers should handle business against the Pistons, and the Kings are taking on a beat-up Raptors team. We parlayed some good value picks with bad statistic categories from opposing defenses.

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

Our NBA Parlay’s For March 20

Second Slip: +113

Damian Lillard: 25+ Points (Bucks)

The Boston Celtics have a bottom-half defense against high-scoring point guards, and with Giannis out, Damian Lillard will get more shots and need to produce.

Grayson Allen: 10+ Points (Suns)

Philadelphia is one of the worst defenses in the league against guards at the perimeter, and Grayson Allen gets substantial volume and elite efficiency from three, scoring 10 or more points in six of his last seven games

Pascal Siakam: 4+ Rebounds (Pacers)

Siakam has recorded four or more rebounds in eight straight games, and Detroit is an average defense against rebounding power forwards, he should clear four rebounds easily.

First Slip: +100

Pascal Siakam: 15+ Points (Pacers)

Pascal Siakam has scored 15 or more points in seven of his last eight games, and the Pistons are one of the worst teams in the league, preventing points against power forwards.

Cade Cunningham: 6+ Assists (Pistons)

Cade Cunningham has six or more assists in nine straight games and the Pacers are one of the worst teams in the league at preventing assists against point guards.

Kings Moneyline

The Kings are facing off against a Raptors team without Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley, and with Sacramento basically at full strength, this should be an easy win for them.

Pacers Moneyline

The Pacers have crushed the Pistons in their last three matchups and should simply outscore them without much resistance from a historically bad Detroit team.