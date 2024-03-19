NBA Parlays of the Day, March 19, 2024: Magic and Mavericks money lines will carry us to pay-dirt

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your NBA Parlays for today’s slate of games and a breakdown for every line we chose! We went 3-0 on our parlays for Monday’s games, so don’t miss out on more of our plays.

First Slip: (+116)

Kyrie Irving: 20+ Points (Mavericks)

Kyrie Irving has played extremely well recently, and the San Antonio Spurs will likely have their best defender in Wembanyama focused on Luka Doncic, or Kyrie Irving will be a larger share of shots if Luka’s left hamstring keeps him out.

Victor Wembanyama: 8+ Rebounds (Spurs)

Wembanyama has at least 8 rebounds in each of his last four games, and the Dallas Mavericks are one of the worst rebound teams against centers in the league, which should result in Wemby clearing eight rebounds with ease.

Devin Vassell: 15+ Points (Spurs)

Vassell has scored 15 or more points in eight of his last nine games, and the Mavericks are one of the worst defenses against shooting guards in the league.

Dennis Schroder: 10+ Points (Nets)

Schroder is now in the starting lineup and has scored 10 or more points in each of his last 10 games, and is facing a bottom-barrel defense against point guards when it comes to point prevention.

Second Slip: (+121)

Nic Claxton: 8+ Rebounds (Nets)

Nic Claxton has recorded eight or more rebounds in six of his last seven games, and the Pelicans are one of the worst rebounding teams against centers in the league.

CJ McCollum: 2+ Made Threes (Pelicans)

CJ McCollum has recorded two or more three-pointers made in five of his last eight games, and the Nets are allowing some of the most three-pointers made against guards this season.

Orlando Magic Moneyline

The Hornets are awful and don’t have LaMelo Ball, while the Magic have won eight of their last 10 games, and we expect that to continue.

Dallas Mavericks Moneyline

The Mavericks have won five of their last six games, and Kyrie Irving has been balling out lately, the Spurs lack depth off of the bench and Dallas should have a sizable advantage, especially if Luka plays.