NBA Parlays of the Day, March 18, 2024: Knicks V Warriors will be a shootout, and Afernee Simons has a day

As the New York Knicks prepare to face off against the Golden State Warriors, all eyes are on Jalen Brunson, whose recent performances have captivated fans and bettors alike.

In today’s game, the outcome could very well hinge on his ability to penetrate defenses and make crucial plays. This article offers a deep dive into the Knicks vs. Warriors showdown (among other plays in our three slips for today), with a special focus on Brunson’s role in the matchup.

We’ll explore team strategies, key player matchups, and recent form to provide you with informed insights for your NBA parlays.

NBA Parlays of the Day

First Slip: (-106)

Jalen Brunson: 25+ Points (Knicks)

Jalen Brunson is on a tear and the Warriors have a poor defense, especially against guards, so we expect the Knicks’ lead scorer to have another monster game tonight. The Golden State Warriors are in the bottom half of the league in Defensive Rating, and even when doubled, the star point guard is simply unstoppable.

Josh Hart: 8+ Rebounds (Knicks)

With the Knicks running Josh Hart out as their power forward, he’s getting a large share of their rebound opportunities, and since moving to the starting lineup, he’s averaging over 11 rebounds a night. New York announced that OG Anunoby won’t be in tonight’s contest, and that means Josh Hart should be over 40 minutes with how aggressive Thibs is with player usage.

Donte DiVincenzo: 10+ Points (Knicks)

Donte DiVincenzo should be aggressive from three still, and without OG Anunoby there’s pressure on the Knicks to put up big-time points, and he’s consistently hitting double-digits scoring-wise. He’s a high-volume shooter from beyond the arc, and he could tear apart the Warriors’ defense if he gets hot.

Jonathan Kuminga: 10+ Points (Warriors)

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging over 20 points per game in his last 29 contests, taking on a bigger role in Golden State’s lineup and flourishing in his third year in the NBA. With OG Anunoby out, expect him to be both aggressive and effective in what could be a high-scoring contest between two teams battling for playoff positioning.

Draymond Green: 4+ Rebounds (Warriors)

Since returning to the Warriors’ lineup on January 15th following suspensions and other issues, Draymond Green has not had below 4 rebounds in a single game. He’s strong on the glass and one of the most physical players in the NBA, and you’d expect him to continue his stretch of solid rebounding with the Knicks not being at full strength.

Second Slip: (+104)

Anfernee Simons: 20+ Points (Trail Blazers)

Anfernee Simons is an aggressive three-point shooter, taking 8.9 threes a game and draining 39% of them. While the Chicago Bulls are more of a middle-of-the-pack kind of defense, they struggle on the perimeter against guards, and Simons is expected to be the primary scorer for a pretty awful Blazers team.

Jalen Brunson: 2+ Three-Pointers (Knicks)

While Jalen Brunson is a multi-level scorer, his sharp shooting and aggressiveness from beyond the arc coupled with the matchup against the Warriors should make him a candidate to take a healthy amount of threes tonight. Driving to the basket and going for floaters could work as well, but if Stephen Curry is on, Brunson will need to match it with a flurry of threes.

Celtics Moneyline

The Boston Celtics are clearly better than the Detroit Pistons, even if they’re a bit banged up, and we expect them to easily win.

Austin Reaves: 10+ Points (Lakers)

Austin Reaves is an efficient scorer going up against an Atlanta Hawks team that has the third-highest three-point percentage allowed Defensive Rating in the NBA, and after earning his starting job back on January 3rd, he’s hiking over 50% of his shots and averaging nearly 17 points per game, only dipping below the 10-point mark four times in that 34-game sample size.

Third Slip: (+129)

Donte DiVincenzo: 15+ Points (Knicks)

Donte DiVincenzo is one of the most aggressive and dangerous three-point shooters in the NBA, and since the injury to Julius Randle, he’s become their second option on offense. In that 20-game sample size he’s averaging 20.9 points per game and shooting over 12 threes a night, and against a Warriors’ team that struggles against guards, he could have a monster night and match or exceed that 15-point total.

Steph Curry: 20+ Points (Warriors)

Stephen Curry is one of the best scorers in the league still, and without OG Anunoby to stifle the sharp-shooting guard, he’ll have a much easier path to reaching the 20-point threshold. He may not be MVP Steph, but he’s still taking over 12 threes a game and making 40.5% of them, and in a marquee matchup for a Warriors’ team looking to climb up in the standings, his team will rely on him to have a huge game.

Josh Hart: 8+ Rebounds (Knicks)

Josh Hart: 8+ Rebounds (Knicks)

With the Knicks running Josh Hart out as their power forward, he's getting a large share of their rebound opportunities, and since moving to the starting lineup, he's averaging over 11 rebounds a night. New York announced that OG Anunoby won't be in tonight's contest, and that means Josh Hart should over 40 minutes with how aggressive Thibs is with player usage

