NBA Parlays of the Day, March 17, 2024: Leaning on the Suns and Cade Cunningham

Here are two NBA parlays for March 17, 2024! Focusing on the Pistons to compete with the Heat. They match up well in a few areas. Notably, Cunningham assists, and Duren rebounds. With Giannis out on Sunday as well, the Suns have a great chance to win this game without much of a fight.

First Slip: (+123)

Cade Cunningham: 6+ Assists (Pistons)

Facing the Miami Heat for a second time, Cade Cunningham should continue his smooth operation of the Pistons’ offense as their primary ballhandler, and he’s remained one of the better young passers in the league.

Jalen Duren: 10+ Rebounds (Pistons)

The Miami Heat have a smaller lineup, and Jalen Duren is one of the top rebounders in the league. Given how both teams struggle with efficiency, there should be plenty of missed shots that Duren can pull down for rebounds.

Devin Vassell: 15+ Points (Spurs)

Devin Vassell is a strong shooter who takes over six threes a game, and against a Brooklyn Nets defense that ranks towards the bottom of the NBA in Defensive Rating, he should be able to pick them apart at the perimeter.

Celtics Moneyline

The Washington Wizards are straight-up terrible, and the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA, it would be hard to envision an outcome other than a Celtics dub.

Second Slip: (+100)

Phoenix Suns Moneyline

With Giannis out, the Phoenix Suns are at an advantage as their big three is healthy and they’re aggressively fighting in the Western Conference for better positioning. The Bucks already struggle defensively, and not having Giannis should give the Suns’ offense much-needed room to score.

Luka Doncic: 8+ Assists (Mavericks)

The Mavericks’ highest-usage player by far, Luka Doncic, should be able to dish the ball to his teammates for points and keep defenders from doubling him, especially in a marquee matchup against a stacked Denver Nuggets team.

