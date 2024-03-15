NBA Parlays of the Day, March 15, 2024: Quickley splashing threes and Bruce Brown stepping up to the plate

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your TOP NBA parlays for March 15, 2024, and the descriptions for each line and why we chose them. These bets were placed on FanDuel for the odds listed.

First Slip: (+166)

Paul George: 15+ Points (Clippers)

James Harden is a game-time decision, and with Kawhi Leonard’s recent back spasms, expect Paul George to take most of the shots. There’s little risk of uneven minute distributions from a blowout as the closely matched teams vie for seeding in the competitive Western Conference.

Cade Cunningham: 6+ Assists (Pistons)

Cade Cunningham drives the Pistons’ offense, dominating assists, especially post-deadline without veterans. He’ll be the Miami Heat’s defensive target, needing to create shots for his team to compete.

Immanuel Quickley: 2+ Three-Pointers (Raptors)

With RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes both out, Immanuel Quickley is the main scorer in the Raptors’ offense, and he’s shown the ability to put up plenty of threes consistently. He’s been averaging 7.2 3-PT attempts per game with Toronto and will have to rely on perimeter scoring against a Magic team that is more equipped to be physical in the paint and overpower the short-handed Raptors.

Paolo Banchero: 4+ Rebounds (Magic)

Since the Raptors are short-handed, their lineup is now a lot smaller, and Paolo is averaging over six rebounds a game. It would be hard to imagine that he doesn’t pull down at least four rebounds, which he’s done in 28 of his last 32 games played.

Bruce Brown: 10+ Points (Raptors)

With Gary Trent Jr. being a game-time decision, Bruce Brown will likely end up taking a larger share of shots than usual, and since he’s averaging a shade over 10 points a night already, he just has to convert enough of his expanded attempts to hit double-digits.

Second Slip: (+117)

Immanuel Quickley: 20+ Points (Raptors)

Immanuel Quickley is on a scoring tear with how short-handed Toronto currently is, averaging 21.9 points per game with hitting 39.2% of his three-pointers. He’s attempted 8.8 shots from beyond the arc over that stretch as well, and he’ll be their primary scoring matchup in tonight’s contest.

Bruce Brown: 10+ Points (Raptors)

Denver Nuggets Moneyline (vs Spurs)

Both teams are healthy, and while Victor Wemanyama is one of the most dominant rookies we’ve seen on the defensive side of the ball, the Denver Nuggets are still the reigning NBA Champions. Nikola Jokic dropped 39 points and converted over 58% of his shots the last time they faced San Antonio, and we expect them to pick up another win tonight.

Third Slip: (+100)

Immanuel Quickley: OVER 2.5 Threes Made (Raptors)

With Immanuel Quickley averaging more threes than ever before and the Raptors needing him to be their primary scorer, we believe he’ll hit the OVER on his 2.5 line for three-pointers made, even if the efficiency isn’t great on the night.

Phoenix Suns Moneyline (vs Hornets)

The Suns are coming off of a back-to-back and lost against the Celtics last night, but the Hornets are atrocious and are not the kind of team that can contain both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Bradley Beal is still a dangerous scoring threat as well, and they’ll overwhelm Charlotte in tonight’s contest