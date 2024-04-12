NBA Parlays, Knicks Are Red Hot: April 12

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our parlays for April 12! Leaning on the Knicks to get it done once again, plus a little Pacers V Cavs action.

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

Knicks Parlay: +106

Donte DiVincenzo: 15+ Points

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 19.8 points per game in his last 23 starts, scoring 15+ points in 19 of those contests. The Nets are a poor perimeter defense, and DiVincenzo should be able to take advantage with his incredibly high three-point volume.

Donte DiVincenzo: 1+ Steal

DiVincenzo has recorded a steal in 32 of his last 37 starts and has consistently been a pest in the passing lanes. With the Nets not having an excellent passing presence, he could once again be a disruptor and pick up another steal.

Josh Hart: 8+ Rebounds

Josh Hart is averaging 11 rebounds a game over his last 25 games, hitting the 8+ rebound line in 20 of those matchups. His tenacious playing style and the Nets defensive issues outside of the paint could allow Hart to get rebounds on misses that Claxton can’t bring down.

NBA Parlay: +107

Pascal Siakam: 6+ Rebounds

Pascal Siakam has been far more aggressive on the boards lately, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game over his last 23 contests. Over that timespan, he’s brought down at least 6 rebounds in 19 of those games, and brought down 12 rebounds the last time he faced off against Cleveland.

Pascal Siakam: 15+ Points

Siakam’s aggression on the boards has also come with his usually brilliant and consistent scoring, as he’s hit this line in 16 of his last 17 games played.

Donovan Mitchell: 20+ Points

While Donovan Mitchell has been in a slump, averaging just 18.1 points per game in his last 10 contests, struggling to stay in the lineup, this matchup with the Pacers is a favorable one. Cleveland is playing for their playoff lives, hoping to avoid the play-in round, and Indiana has a terrible defense, so expect Spida to be aggressive and attack often coming off of a 29-point game in Memphis.

Myles Turner: 10+ Points

Myles Turner has scored at least 10 points in all but six of his 75 total games on the season, so this is a high-probability bet in a game where both teams will be desperate to win.