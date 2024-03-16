NBA Parlay of the Day, March 16, 2024: Brunson steps up, Jarrett Allen shows up in classic form

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down two NBA Parlays for March 16, 2024! Jalen Brunson goes up against an awful Kings defense against point guards, and we focus on the Cavs and Rockets game at 5 PM.

First Slip: (-106)

Jalen Brunson: 25+ Points (Knicks)

The Sacramento Kings are one of the worst defenses in the league against point guards, and Jalen Brunson is one of the best scorers in the league. He’s averaging 28.8 points a night since the injury to Julius Randle and will be expected to continue carrying the offense for the Knicks.

Domantas Sabonis: 6+ Assists (Kings)

The smooth-passing big man is averaging nearly 10 assists per game in his last 20 starts, and as the Kings battle for playoff positioning in the West, expect them to throw the kitchen sink offensively and try to overwhelm the Knicks.

OKC Thunder Moneyline

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately as they hold the top spot in a stacked Western Conference, and they should be able to crush a Grizzlies team missing so many crucial players due to injury.

Second Slip: (+106)

Cavaliers Moneyline

Without Alperen Sengun, the Rockets were still able to win two straight, but that came against two of the worst teams in the NBA. The Cavaliers have an excellent defense and are led by one of the best scorers in the league, Donovan Mitchell, and they should be able to overwhelm a short-handed Houston team.

Jalen Green: 15+ Points (Rockets)

Jalen Green should get more touches and shots on offense with Sengun out, and while the Cavs have a strong defense, the young guard is an aggressive enough scorer to get enough shots up and hit the 15-point total.

Jarrett Allen: 8+ Rebounds (Cavaliers)

Jarrett Allen: 10+ Points (Cavaliers)

Jarrett Allen is a model of consistency, and we know the Rockets’ starting center is out, so we can expect the dominant big man to feast in the paint and on the glass, especially with Evan Mobley currently out. He’s the best center on the court in this matchup and could have one of his best games if he takes advantage.

