NBA Parlay of the Day: April 7th

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a great NBA parlay to throw down on Sunday! The Knicks are a great team to bet on, and we love some Brunson assists and Donte DiVincenzo 3-PT shots made.

NBA Parlay: (+127)

Bam Adebayo: 8+ Rebounds (Heat)

Bam Adebayo has hit the 8+ rebounds line in each of his last 15 games, and the Pacers are a middle-of-the-pack team at preventing rebounds. With the Miami Heat battling for playoff positioning, expect Bam to get plenty of time on the court.

Pascal Siakam: 15+ Points (Pacers)

Pascal Siakam has hit this like in 68 of his 76 starts this season, and his aggressiveness today should be increased with how important this game is for the Pacers. Miami has a great defense, but we believe that the fast-paced tempo of the Pacers’ offense will get Siakam enough looks to put up points.

Donte DiVincenzo: 3+ Made Threes (Knicks)

Donte DiVincenzo ended his 16-game streak of hitting at least three-made shots from beyond the arc against the Bulls, but we believe the Bucks’ poor perimeter defense and defensive gameplan will give the sharpshooter plenty of good looks from three.

Jalen Brunson: 6+ Assists (Knicks)

Jalen Brunson is averaging 33.3 points per game and the Bucks are one of the worst teams in the league at preventing guards from scoring. They’ll likely double-team him, and Brunson has taken advantage of those double teams by getting good looks for his teammates. He’s hit the six-assist line in each of his last 8 games, averaging 8.3 a game over that stretch.