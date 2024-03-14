NBA Parlay Builder of the Day, March 14, 2024: Tyrese Maxey and a bevy of Knicks will secure pay dirt

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s your NBA parlay building of the day for March 14, 2024! Breaking down each and every pick and why we like this best to hit.

Tyrese Maxey (20+ Points):

The 23-year-old guard finally returned to the 76ers’ lineup Tuesday, and in just 28 minutes, he put up 17 points against a ferocious New York defense that got back OG Anunoby. This time around, he’ll be facing off against a Milwaukee Bucks team that has struggled to contain opposing point guards, as they have the fifth-worst Offensive Rating against (134) against point guards. Damian Lillard’s defensive woes have been a thing since his days with Portland, as the primary option for Philadelphia, we expect Tyrese Maxey to comfortably surpass the 20-point threshold

Josh Hart (8+ rebounds):

Not only have the Knicks played Josh Hart plenty in the absence of Julius Randle but he’s also become one of their best rebounders. Hart is a tenacious player who racks up rebounds, and in a starting lineup with Brunson-DiVincenzo-Anunoby-Hartenstein, he’s likely going to get the rebound chances that Julius Randle usually gets. Since being inserted into the starting lineup on January 29th, Hart has averaged 11 rebounds a game and as had less than 9 rebounds in just five of those 19 starts. Furthermore, the Trail Blazers are 26th in rebounds per game (42.0) as a team and allow the 10th-most rebounds per game (52.5).

Donte DiVincenzo (10+ Points):

Since being inserted into the starting lineup in place of Quentin Grimes early into the season, Donte DiVincenzo has been letting it fly from beyond the arc. When Julius Randle and OG Anunoby went down with injuries, DiVincenzo increased his volume while still draining a high percentage of his three-pointers, and he hasn’t had 10 or fewer points in a game since January 17th. With his high-volume shooting and the fact that they’ll still be easing in OG Anunoby, I expect him to rain hell upon a Portland team with a bottom-10 Defensive Rating (116.7), even if, for the most part, the Blazers have held teams to a low percentage from three (35.3%).

Donte DiVincenzo (2+ Assists):

Another aspect of being a starter has been the increase in touches, and with OG Anunoby back in the fold, the Knicks have another weapon on the perimeter to kick out. The Knicks are a pass-happy offense, and we expect the offense to convert enough of those passes into points for DiVincenzo to rack up the assists. The Blazers are in the bottom half of the league in assists allowed as well, and one would anticipate that the trend would continue tonight in the Rip City.