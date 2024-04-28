NBA Early Slate Playoff Parlays, Knicks V 76ers, Mavs V Clippers: April 28

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here we go! We had a great day on Saturday, and we are running back some excellent plays for today’s NBA playoffs early slate. We will probably drop a late slate of picks as well, so let’s lock in!

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

NBA Parlay: (+101)

Tyrese Maxey 21.5 ALT Points

Maxey has cleared this line in 5 of his last 6 games and has been excellent to open the playoffs. This is a HUGE game for the 76ers to tie the series, and their stars need to step up. We aren’t asking much of Maxey. He’s averaging 26 points over his last 10 games, so 21.5 should be a walk in the park.

Jalen Brunson 6 assists

The 76ers are doing everything in their power to slow down Jalen Brunson and take his scoring chances away. Fortunately, this opens up a ton of assist opportunities and he’s taking them with ease. Brunson has cleared 6+ rebounds in 9 of his last 10 games and every playoff game so far, so we love locking this in.

Josh Hart 10.5 ALT Points

Josh Hart has been excellent for the Knicks to open this series and the 76ers are simply letting him shoot. Hart has scored 20 points at least in each of these first 3 playoff games, so we are asking him for slightly more than half of that. We love locking him in at 10.5 points, simply because he never comes off the floor.

NBA Parlay: +102

Kyrie Irving 20+ Points

Kyrie Irving has hit this line in all three games of this series and also scoring 20+ points in over 70% of his playoff matchups. He’s a skilled perimeter player who doesn’t need insane efficiency to score 20 since Kyrie is taking over 17 shots a game.

James Harden 13.5+ ALT Points

James Harden has hit this line in five of his six matchups against the Mavs this season, including three straight in the postseason. With the Clippers on the ropes, they’re going to do everything they can to generate offense, and Harden has been an excellent shooter.

Luka Doncic 6.5+ ALT Rebounds

Luka Doncic has hit this line in 36 of his last 39 games and in two of the three games in this series. He’s going to try to crash the boards and pick up rebounds to make sure that the Mavericks get as many possessions as possible.