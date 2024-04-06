NBA and MLB Parlays of the Day: April 6th

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a light schedule for the NBA, we have some fun picks that could make you some money, and with MLB back in full swing, there are some fun bets to look at on that front as well. We’re relying on some prominent centers and aggressive score-first guards to help us secure some wins on our slate of bets for the day.

NBA Parlay: (+111)

Evan Mobley: 10+ Points (Cavaliers)

Evan Mobley has seen an increase in scoring since returning to the lineup, scoring 10 or more points in each of those contests, including four straight 20-point games. The Lakers are a poor defense, and this should be a good matchup for him.

Austin Reaves: 10+ Points (Lakers)

Austin Reaves has scored 10 or more points in 66 of his 77 games, including 24 of his last 25 games. While Cleveland is great defensively, guards are usually their weakest point.

Cam Thomas: 20+ Points (Nets)

The Detroit Pistons are a terrible defense and team, and Cam Thomas is an aggressive scorer who will put up plenty of shots. He’s hit this line in 12 of his last 13 games, and he should get some good looks from beyond the arc.

Clint Capela: 8+ Rebounds (Hawks)

Clint Capela has hit eight or more rebounds in 18 straight games and is one of the best rebounders in all of basketball. He’s a consistent rebounder and aggressive around the rim, even against very good centers.

MLB Parlay: (+213)

Ryan Mountcastle: 1+ Hits (Orioles)

Ryan Mountcastle is a career .278 hitter against left-handed pitching with a .847 OPS, and he’ll be facing off against left-hander Bailey Falter. While he’s better against righties than lefties, they still have a career .267 average allowed against right-handed batters and PNC Park is in the top-10 friendliest ballparks for hits from right-handed hitters according to Statcast.

Freddie Freeman: 1+ RBI (Dodgers)

Chicago is one of the five-best ballparks for left-handed hitters in terms of Park Factor (104), and while it is a left-handed pitcher on the mound against the left-handed Freddie Freeman, he posted a whopping 174 wRC+ against LHP last year. Hitting behind Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, he has already picked up 7 RBIs in 10 games thus far.