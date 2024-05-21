NBA and MLB Parlays, Celtics V Pacers, Yankees Plays: May 21

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

We have four plays for today’s NBA game and the Yankees matchup. We’ve been RED HOT betting on the Yankees, and the Celtics V Pacers should be very high-scoring.

Yankees Parlay: +100

Juan Soto: 1+ Hit

Bryan Woo has a .500 SLG% allowed against left-handed hitters, and Juan Soto has a whopping .347 average against fastballs this season, and Bryan Woo throws over 75% fastballs.

Alex Verdugo: 1+ Hit

Alex Verdugo is hitting .315 against right-handed fastballs this season and Bryan Woo is a fastball-heavy pitcher, so expect him to get good chances to pick up a hit.

Aaron Judge Parlay: +230

Aaron Judge 1+ Home Run

Aaron Judge has been a home run machine this month, and against fastballs he’s slugging .710 with nine home runs this season, and Bryan Woo relies heavily on his fastball.

NBA Parlay: +106

Jayson Tatum: 4+ Assists

Jayson Tatum has hit this line in five straight games and has missed this line just twice in his 10 postseason games.

Andrew Nembhard: 8.5 Alt Points

Andrew Nembhard has been dominant this postseason, hitting this line in 11 of 13 playoff games and against Boston this season he’s hit this line in three of four games.

Jaylen Brown: 20.5 Alt Points

Jaylen Brown has hit this line in six of 10 postseason games, and against the Pacers poor defense, Brown is averaging over 28 points per game this season.

NBA Parlay: +134

Myles Turner Over 12.5 ALT Points

Myles Turner has hit this line in 11 of 13 games and he’s hit this line in three of five matchups against Boston. With Kristaps Porzingis out, he should have an easier matchup as well.

Jayson Tatum 8+ Rebounds

Jayson Tatum has brought down 8+ rebounds in nine of 10 games, and he hit this line in 3 of 4 games against the Pacers, who he’s averaging 11 rebounds a game against the Pacers this year.

Pascal Siakam 6+ Rebounds

Pascal Siakam has hit this line in 10 of 13 playoff games and against the Celtics he’s hit this line in 3 of 5 games. The Celtics being short-handed at the center position could give him an advantage here as well.