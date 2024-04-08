MLB Parlays of the Day: April 8th

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With no NBA on the docket today, we are leaning into the MLB bets for today’s slate! We like the Yankees to continue their red-hot stretch against a BAD Miami team and also pick out some solid money-line opportunities to parlay together.

MLB Parlay: (+189)

Phillies Moneyline

While the Philadelphia Phillies are scuffling early, the pitching matchup should give them an advantage as Spencer Turnbull has a wicked new sweeper, and the Cardinals are throwing out Miles Mikolas, who has allowed the second-most runs by any starter in baseball over the last two seasons.

Braves Moneyline

Since joining the Atlanta Braves, Charlie Morton has a 3.45 ERA against the New York Mets, and Julio Teheran had a 4.40 ERA and 1.63 HR/9, which will not bode well against that stacked lineup.

Yankees Parlay: (+129)

Yankees Moneyline

While Jesus Luzardo is a better pitcher than Nestor Cortes, the Yankees have the far superior offense and they could wear down any starter in the league with their patient approach and powerful swings.

Giancarlo Stanton: 1+ Hits (Yankees)

When Giancarlo Stanton is red-hot, he can be one of the best hitters in the game, and even when he’s not clicking he always has an answer for left-handed pitching.

MLB Parlay: (+120)

Anthony Volpe: 1+ Hits (Yankees)

Anthony Volpe has a career 135 wRC+ and .268 average against left-handed pitching, and with the way he’s been hitting early in the season, we think his hot start will continue with another knock today.

Jake Burger: 1+ Hits (Marlins)

Jake Burger slugged over .700 last year against fastballs and hit over .300 against cutters, making Nestor Cortes a great matchup for him. His .264 lifetime average and .869 OPS against southpaws will certainly help him here as well.