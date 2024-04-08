MLB Parlays of the Day: April 8th

With no NBA on the docket today, we are leaning into the MLB bets for today’s slate! We like the Yankees to continue their red-hot stretch against a BAD Miami team and also pick out some solid money-line opportunities to parlay together.
MLB Parlay: (+189)
- Phillies Moneyline
While the Philadelphia Phillies are scuffling early, the pitching matchup should give them an advantage as Spencer Turnbull has a wicked new sweeper, and the Cardinals are throwing out Miles Mikolas, who has allowed the second-most runs by any starter in baseball over the last two seasons.
- Braves Moneyline
Since joining the Atlanta Braves, Charlie Morton has a 3.45 ERA against the New York Mets, and Julio Teheran had a 4.40 ERA and 1.63 HR/9, which will not bode well against that stacked lineup.
Yankees Parlay: (+129)
- Yankees Moneyline
While Jesus Luzardo is a better pitcher than Nestor Cortes, the Yankees have the far superior offense and they could wear down any starter in the league with their patient approach and powerful swings.
- Giancarlo Stanton: 1+ Hits (Yankees)
When Giancarlo Stanton is red-hot, he can be one of the best hitters in the game, and even when he’s not clicking he always has an answer for left-handed pitching.
MLB Parlay: (+120)
- Anthony Volpe: 1+ Hits (Yankees)
Anthony Volpe has a career 135 wRC+ and .268 average against left-handed pitching, and with the way he’s been hitting early in the season, we think his hot start will continue with another knock today.
- Jake Burger: 1+ Hits (Marlins)
Jake Burger slugged over .700 last year against fastballs and hit over .300 against cutters, making Nestor Cortes a great matchup for him. His .264 lifetime average and .869 OPS against southpaws will certainly help him here as well.