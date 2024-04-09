MLB Parlays/Ladder Challenge and NBA Plays of the Day: April 9th

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Here are four plays for Tuesday’s slate! We are sticking with the Yankees hit parlays for the ladder challenge because we are on fire with those, and that’s our team. We love some Knicks tonight and have a few other fliers to throw in, and hopefully, we can cash some bread!

LADDER CHALLENGE DAY 1: (+128)

Giancarlo Stanton: 1+ Hits

AJ Puk is a fastball-slider guy who throws a sweeping slider, which performs worse against opposite-handed hitters. Since Puk is a lefty, this makes him an easy target for righties, and Giancarlo Stanton punishes southpaws more than anybody in the league.

Anthony Volpe: +1 Hit

Anthony Volpe has a .872 OPS and .271 average in his career against lefties, and given the problems Puk has against righties, this is a matchup that’s perfect for the red-hot youngster.

Yankee Play: (+106)

Yankee Runline (-1.5)

The Yankees’ offense is clicking and AJ Puk is a left-hander struggling to transition from reliever to starter, so we think the Bronx Bombers will live up to their nickname tonight.

Home Run Play: (+320)

Giancarlo Stanton: 1+ HR (Yankees)

Daddy Stanton is red-hot, and he’s slugging over .590 in his career against left-handed pitching. If there’s anyone who could go yard today, it’s Giancarlo Stanton against a left-handed pitcher whose stuff grades out as below average, according to Stuff+.

NBA Parlay: (+116)

Donte DiVincenzo: 4+ Three-Pointers Made

Donte DiVincenzo is scorching hot from three. He has hit this line in eight of his last nine games and shot 55.6% from downtown in that stretch as well. He’ll be aggressive with his perimeter shooting, as the Knicks are gunning for positioning in the East.

Jalen Brunson: 6+ Assists

Since Jalen Brunson has received extra attention with his marvelous scoring abilities, teams are doubling him, and that’s allowed him to rattle off 11 straight games with 6+ assists.

Josh Hart: 6+ Rebounds

Josh Hart has averaged 10.1 rebounds per game over his last 39 games, missing the 6+ rebound line only three times, including a game in which he was ejected. He’s a consistent rebounder, and the Knicks will need him to step up tonight.