MLB Parlays and NBA Plays of the Day: April 10th

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are our three bets for April 10. The Yankees have another good pitching matchup — we had some awful luck yesterday, but today that changes.

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

Yankees V Marlins Parlay: +144

Yankees Moneyline

Marcus Stroman has been nailing this season for the Yankees, and with the Marlins’ pitching staff running on fumes, this could be a mismatch that favors New York for the series sweep.

Ryan Weathers 3+ strikeouts (Marlins)

While Ryan Weathers has struggled to command the zone, he does have swing-and-miss stuff, and he doesn’t have to pitch particularly well to get three strikeouts in this contest.

Aaron Judge to record a hit

Aaron Judge Parlay: +310

Aaron Judge to hit a home run

Ryan Weathers is a lefty, and while he hasn’t been awful to start he season, his high walk rate and mediocre pitch mix coupled with Aaron Judge’s elite numbers versus LHP make this a great matchup for the former MVP.

Yankees Moneyline

Marcus Stroman has been nails this season for the Yankees, and with the Marlins’ pitching staff running on fumes, this could be a mismatch that favors New York for the series sweep.

NBA Parlay: +120

Cam Thomas Over 24.5 Points (NETS)

The Toronto Raptors are a terrible defensive team, and Cam Thomas is one of the most aggressive scorers in the NBA. He’s hit over 24.5 points in five of his last seven games, and this is a great matchup for him to continue his scoring tear.

P.J. Washington 4+ Rebounds (Mavericks)

Since becoming a starter with the Dallas Mavericks, P.J. Washington has averaged 6.3 rebounds a game, missing the 4+ rebound line just twice in that 26-game sample size.