MLB Parlays and NBA Ladder Challenge: April 5

We cleaned up on our solo NBA bet yesterday, and the Knicks and Kings easily fueled our victory. We are looking to the Yankees to collect a few hits and the Tigers to beat down the Athletics. We also have the Ladder Challenge starting up, leaning on Brunson to pass the rock and some high-probability lines!

Yankees Parlay: (+133)

Anthony Volpe: 1+ Hits

Volpe is RED HOT to start the 2024 season and made some good contact last game despite not picking up a hit. We like him to get back on the horse against a left-handed pitcher for Toronto.

Aaron Judge: 1+ Hits

Aaron Judge saved the day against the D-Backs in Wednesday, so we are confident he’s finally start to heat up. Judge has a good matchup against a lefty pitcher and should be some opportunity to mash in Yankee Stadium.

NBA Parlay: (+113)

Bam Adebayo: 8+ Rebounds

With Sengun still out for the Rockets, Bam Adebayo has a favorable matchup for rebounds. He’s brought down eight or more boards in each of his last 14 games, averaging 11.7 rebounds a game over that timespan.

Jalen Brunson: 6+ Assists

Jalen Brunson has responded to the increased double teams sent his way with an increase in passes and assists, hitting this line in eight straight games, and the Chicago Bulls are one of the worst defenses in the NBA at preventing assists from guards.

Josh Giddey: 15+ Points

With SGA out tonight, expect Josh Giddey to see an increase in usage, especially with how well he’s been scoring lately. Given how bad the Pacers’ defense has been, this is a strong matchup for the guard.

MLB Parlay: (+139)

Tigers Runline (-1.5)

The Detroit Tigers are running out Tarik Skubal, who has had a 2.61 ERA and a 32.6% strikeout rate since last season. He’s leagues ahead of JP Sears, who is the Athletics starter for the day, and given how bad Oakland’s roster is, we think they’ll be at a huge disadvantage

Gio Urshela: 1+ Hits (Tigers)

Gio Urshela is a career .289 hitter against left-handed pitching, and he’s hitting .462 to open the season. Against a lefty like JP Sears, we like the matchup and think he’ll stay red-hot.