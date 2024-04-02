MLB Parlays and Ladder Challenge Day 1: April 2, 2024

Well, CJ McCollum cannot be trusted to hit 3-pointers ever again despite a massive deficit and desperately needing to step up. Because we can’t fathom going out like that, we are running the Ladder Challenge back, and we love some Donte DiVincenzo action in today’s game. Also, here are a few MLB parlays to get us started on this fine Tuesday!
Yankees V Diamondbacks Hit Parlay: +101
Anthony Volpe to record a hit
Anthony Volpe has been RED HOT to open the season, sporting the high OBP in baseball. He picked up 4 hits on Monday in the Yankees’ 5-0 win over the D-Backs, so we like him to continue mashing the baseball.
Christian Walker to record a hit
Walker is a consistent hitter, and Nestor Cortes is prone to giving up hits, so we like him to collect a hit in this one despite us being Yankee fans! Walker has hits in four of his first five games to open the season.
Run-Line Parlay: +353
Cubs -1.5 Run Line
The Cubs are facing off against a TERRIBLE Rockies team, beating them 5-0 on Monday. We love the -1.5 run line here as the Cubs look to decimate them once again.
Boston Red Sox -1.5 Run Line
One thing is certain: We are going to be taking a lot of run lines against the Athletics this year, and the Red Sox should pound them on Monday. Oakland’s pitching is horrible, and the Red Sox should run back another smackdown on Tuesday.
NBA Ladder Challenge Day 1: +109
Donte DiVincenzo 15+ points
Donte DiVincenzo had a high-volume shooting game against OKC two days ago, but he uncharacteristically shot 1-10 in the first half. If he shoots for average, Donte should clear this line with ease.
Donte DiVincenzo 1+ Steals
Donte is a steal-machine and has recorded at least one in 10 straight games + more. He’s a reliable bet to grab a steal, and the Knicks will need him to be aggressive against the Heat.
Kawhi Leonard 2+ Assists
Kawhi has an over 90% hit rate on this prop, and he’s been a consistent bet for us this season. We are confident he can run this back without any issues against the Kings on Tuesday.