MLB and NBA Playoff Parlays, Yankees V White Sox, Strikeouts Parlay, Knicks V Pacers: May 17

There’s plenty of action today, and we have cooked up some great bets for the MLB and Knicks vs. Pacers playoff game!

Yankees Parlay: +101

Juan Soto +1 Hits

Do we really need to convince you to bet on Juan Soto to pick up a hit against a bad right-handed pitcher whose fastball and slider are producing batting averages over .350 each?

Aaron Judge +1 Hits

Judge is red-hot, and we love him against Clevinger today. He should have another field day against a horrible White Sox team.

NBA Parlay: +111

Jalen Brunson Over 34.5 Points

Brunson is nearing an All-Time playoff record with 40+ point games. He was dominant in Game 5, and the Knicks have a chance to close things out in Indiana tonight. An extra rest day would be massive and the Knicks will come out firing and aggressive, especially Brunson.

Myles Turner Over 11.5 Points

Turner has cleared this line in four of his last five games, and that includes Game 5’s blowout loss. Turner has to step up, or the Pacers will be on the couch by Saturday morning.

NBA Parlay: +102

Jalen Brunson 30+ Points

See the above reasoning and then take five points off of it. As long as Brunson is healthy, this should be a cakewalk for him to hit.

Isaiah Hartebstein Over 2.5 ALT Assists

IHART is playing his best basketball and assisting at an incredible rate. The Knicks have leaned on him to be a playmaker with some of their prominent players out, so he should pick up 2.5 assists easily.

Donte DiVincenzo 1+ Steals

Donte has been a pest on defense this series and has a steal in six of his last seven games. The Pacers love to move the ball around, and Divo is always on the prowl for an easy steal.