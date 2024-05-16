MLB and NBA Playoff Parlays: Nuggets V Timberwolves, Yankees V Twins: May 16

We have four parlays on the slate for the Yankees V Twins and the NBA playoffs tonight!
MLB Parlay: (+171)
- Clarke Schmidt: 5+ Strikeouts
Clarke Schmidt has hit this line in six straight starts, and the Minnesota Twins have the 10th-highest strikeout rate in baseball against RHP.
- Aaron Judge: 1+ Hit
Aaron Judge is red-hot, destroying baseballs to the tune of a .436 AVG and 1.551 OPS over his last 11 games.
- Carlos Correa 1+ Hit
Carlos Correa has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games, and he’s been red-hot lately. His average against RHP is .288 as well, so he has performed better against them this season.
MLB Parlay: (+187)
- Aaron Judge: 1+ RBI
Aaron Judge has become an RBI machine over the last 10 games, picking up at least one in 7 of his last 10 games.
- Anthony Volpe: 1+ Hit
Anthony Volpe is 3-6 against Joe Ryan with a HR in his career, and he’s picked up a hit in eight-straight games as he’s finally heating up.
NBA Parlay: (+135)
- Nikola Jokic: 8+ Assists
Nikola Jokic hit this line in 60% of regular season matchups, and he’s hit this line in 80% of playoff games, including four of five games in this series.
- Aaron Gordon: 12.5 Alt Points
Aaron Gordon has hit this line in four straight games and in 60% of his postseason games this season, making him a strong pick up with his recent trends.
- Karl Anthony Towns: 4.5 Alt Rebounds
Karl Anthony Towns has only missed this line once this postseason and he’s a consistent rebounding machine as he’s an excellent interior presence.
NBA Parlay (+153)
- Nikola Jokic: 25+ Points
Nikola Jokic has hit this line in 70% of playoff games, including a 35-point and 40-point performance in his last two games.
- Nikola Jokic: 1+ Blocks
Nikola Jokic has picked up a block in four straight games as he’s really started to shut down the Minnesota offense.
- Karl Anthony Towns: 6+ Rebounds
Karl Anthony Towns has hit this line in seven of nine playoff games and has consistently been a strong presence on the glass.