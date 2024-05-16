MLB and NBA Playoff Parlays: Nuggets V Timberwolves, Yankees V Twins: May 16

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

We have four parlays on the slate for the Yankees V Twins and the NBA playoffs tonight!

MLB Parlay: (+171)

Clarke Schmidt: 5+ Strikeouts

Clarke Schmidt has hit this line in six straight starts, and the Minnesota Twins have the 10th-highest strikeout rate in baseball against RHP.

Aaron Judge: 1+ Hit

Aaron Judge is red-hot, destroying baseballs to the tune of a .436 AVG and 1.551 OPS over his last 11 games.

Carlos Correa 1+ Hit

Carlos Correa has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games, and he’s been red-hot lately. His average against RHP is .288 as well, so he has performed better against them this season.

MLB Parlay: (+187)

Aaron Judge: 1+ RBI

Aaron Judge has become an RBI machine over the last 10 games, picking up at least one in 7 of his last 10 games.

Anthony Volpe: 1+ Hit

Anthony Volpe is 3-6 against Joe Ryan with a HR in his career, and he’s picked up a hit in eight-straight games as he’s finally heating up.

NBA Parlay: (+135)

Nikola Jokic: 8+ Assists

Nikola Jokic hit this line in 60% of regular season matchups, and he’s hit this line in 80% of playoff games, including four of five games in this series.

Aaron Gordon: 12.5 Alt Points

Aaron Gordon has hit this line in four straight games and in 60% of his postseason games this season, making him a strong pick up with his recent trends.

Karl Anthony Towns: 4.5 Alt Rebounds

Karl Anthony Towns has only missed this line once this postseason and he’s a consistent rebounding machine as he’s an excellent interior presence.

NBA Parlay (+153)

Nikola Jokic: 25+ Points

Nikola Jokic has hit this line in 70% of playoff games, including a 35-point and 40-point performance in his last two games.

Nikola Jokic: 1+ Blocks

Nikola Jokic has picked up a block in four straight games as he’s really started to shut down the Minnesota offense.

Karl Anthony Towns: 6+ Rebounds

Karl Anthony Towns has hit this line in seven of nine playoff games and has consistently been a strong presence on the glass.