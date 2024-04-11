Knicks Parlays Vs Celtics With Playoffs in Sight: April 11th

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks face off against the Celtics tonight in a big matchup. The Knicks are trying to sneak into the No. 2 seed and head into the playoffs red-hot, so this should be competitive.

We love Brunson to continue dominating and the rest of the team to stay aggressive.

Follow us on social media to get MORE fire plays:

Knicks Parlay: +110

Josh Hart 6+ rebounds

Josh Hart has been the Knicks’ secondary rebounding option, only missing the 6+ rebound line three times in his last 40 games played. New York is in for a dogfight tonight, so expect him to get plenty of minutes.

Jalen Brunson 6+ assist

Jalen Brunson has collected 6+ assists in his last 12 games, taking advantage of the double teams that have been thrown at him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Donte DiVincenzo 15+ points

The Boston Celtics will have a lot of attention on Jalen Brunson, and with Donte DiVincenzo averaging over 19 points a game on some of the highest three-point volume we’ve seen in the league, he could catch fire tonight and clear the 15+ point line.

Knicks Parlay: +105

Jalen Brunson 25+ points

Jalen Brunson has scored 25+ points in 13 of his last 17 games, averaging 32.5 points per game and torching defenses left and right. His red-hot three-point shooting and excellent ability to rise in big games like tonight make him a prime candidate for a huge contest.

Donte DiVincenzo 3+ made threes

Donte DiVincenzo has hit this line in 12 of his last 13 games, where he’s averaged 11.7 attempts from three per night. The Celtics have a great defense, but the Knicks are excellent at creating looks, especially with OG Anunoby back in the mix.

Josh Hart 6+ rebounds

Josh Hart has been the Knicks’ secondary rebounding option, only missing the 6+ rebound line three times in his last 40 games played. New York is in for a dogfight tonight, so expect him to get plenty of minutes.

Donte DiVincenzo 2+ assist

The increase in usage rate has come with more assist opportunities as well, as DiVincenzo is averaging over three assists per game over his last 22 games, missing the 2+ assist line just twice over that stretch.