COVER PAGE | Credit Juan Carlos Rubiano

Last week was a rollercoaster for soccer enthusiasts, wrapping up with the Premier League Summer Series fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. and Newcastle United. Hosted at Red Bull Arena, the fixture saw both teams put forth their best players, giving fans a taste of the exciting European competitions looming this season. With Newcastle and Brighton securing spots in the Champions League and Europa League respectively, this matchup offered a promising preview of the action to come.

Elliot Anderson | Credit Juan Carlos Rubiano

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United: A European Exhibition in Harrison

With an eager crowd of 26,000, the match saw stars like Pervis Estupiñan and Moises Caicedo from Brighton lock horns with Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson. Each team enjoyed a half of dominance, leading to an evenly contested game.

Brighton, with an impressive performance by Estupiñan, shone in the first half. Despite his outstanding speed and dribbling abilities, the team failed to capitalize on his attacking transitions fully. These missed opportunities will undoubtedly be something the management will address before the season begins. In addition, Caicedo showcased his talent, although it took some time for him to establish his presence on the field. The lethal combination of Caicedo and Estupiñan, along with the seasoned experience of players like Adam Lallana and James Milner, augurs well for Brighton’s upcoming season.

A Tale of Two Halves: Brighton Opens, Newcastle Closes

Brighton kicked off the scoreboard in the 49th minute with a remarkable counterattack leading to a goal by Danny Welbeck. However, Newcastle adopted a more aggressive approach in the second half. While Brighton’s high press disrupted Newcastle’s gameplay, patience and strategy eventually paid off. Although Almiron’s absence was keenly felt, Elliot Anderson took charge, finding the net in the 86th minute and the final moments of the game, sealing Newcastle’s victory.

Callum Wilson | Photo Credit Juan Carlos Rubiano

Post-Match Reactions from the Managers

I had the chance to hear from both managers in the post-match press conference. Each expressed satisfaction with the outcome, especially given the challenging travel schedule faced by both teams. Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, emphasized the importance of rotation to avoid injuries and praised the incredible fan support. Regarding their Champions League aspirations, he expressed a desire to make a deep run, while maintaining respect for the competition’s history.

Pervis Estupiñan | Photo Credit Juan Carlos Rubiano

Brighton’s manager, Roberto De Zerbi, commended the performances of Caicedo and Estupiñan, expressing hopes for their growth in the upcoming season. He also acknowledged the significant support from the Ecuadorian community, hinting at the likelihood of the “EcuaBrighton” brand lingering for a few more seasons.

26 Thousand fans in attendance | Credit Juan Carlos Rubiano

Covering two Premier League matches in less than a week was an extraordinary experience, and hopefully, the first of many more to come. I extend my gratitude to the staff from both teams for their assistance during the match. Where am I headed next? The Leagues Cup awaits.