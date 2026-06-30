The FIFA World Cup knockout stage needed a jolt, and Paraguay delivered one against Germany. The match had a little bit of everything: early belief, German pressure, a late survival act, and a penalty shootout that turned Orlando Gill into the name of the night.

Paraguay did not enter the game as the favorite. Germany had the pedigree, the ball, and the cleaner attacking rhythm for long stretches. Paraguay had to lean into the uncomfortable part of knockout soccer, defend like every clearance mattered, and wait for the moments Germany left open.

Paraguay punished Germany before halftime

Germany nearly found the opener inside the first seven minutes, but Gill was sharp early and gave Paraguay the kind of calm they desperately needed. That mattered because Germany kept Paraguay pinned back for long spells, forcing Matias Galarza and the midfield to break up attacks before they became clean chances.

Paraguay’s best moments came when Julio Enciso found space and started dragging Germany into fouls and rushed decisions. The breakthrough came in the 42nd minute from a set piece, with Enciso in the right place to put Paraguay in front and send the crowd into the kind of noise you cannot fake.

Kai Havertz kept Germany in the game. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

Germany adjusted quickly after halftime, bringing on Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala to add speed and creativity. Kai Havertz kept Germany alive in the 54th minute, getting the touch that brought the match level and made it feel like the favorite was finally about to take control.

Orlando Gill became Paraguay’s wall

That control never fully arrived. Paraguay dropped deeper, accepted the pressure, and asked Gill to keep answering. He did. Crosses, long shots, crowded penalty-area moments, aerial balls, Germany tried just about everything and still could not find the winner.

Orlando Gill was the hero for Paraguay. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

The match went to penalties, which felt cruel for Paraguay after all that defending but also perfect for Gill. He saved two German attempts and gave Paraguay the edge it needed, even after the shootout got tense when Paraguay failed to convert its final two kicks.

There is no neat way to dress that up. Paraguay almost gave it away, then Gill grabbed it back, which is knockout soccer at its best and most ridiculous.

Paraguay now has a bigger World Cup dream

Germany leave with the kind of loss that will sting because they had enough of the ball and enough attacking talent to avoid penalties entirely. Havertz gave them the lifeline, Sane and Musiala changed the tempo, but the final answer never came.

For Paraguay, this goes straight into national-team memory. They knocked out a former World Cup champion, sent their supporters into a frenzy, and moved into the Round of 16 with a goalkeeper who will probably never buy his own drink again back home.

The next opponent will bring a different problem, but Paraguay have already proved they can survive a giant. That matters now. The underdog label gets a little less cute when the team wearing it has already sent Germany home.