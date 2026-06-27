Boston got the World Cup matchup everyone had circled, and then Ousmane Dembélé stole the whole thing before Norway could really settle in. France beat Norway 4-1 on Friday, and the score felt less like a group-stage result than a warning shot.

The easy sell was France against Norway as a heavyweight meeting. Star power, noise, a packed Boston Stadium, and the kind of afternoon that was supposed to feel tight. Instead, it became a Dembélé sprint through the first half.

Ousmane Dembélé scored three times before halftime, turning France’s attack into something Norway could not slow down. The first goal gave France the early control, and even after Norway found a response, the game kept bending back toward Dembélé.

Koundé marking Norway's Fredrik Bjørkan. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

France made Norway chase too much

Norway needed structure, patience, and a little bit of chaos in the right moments. France never really let that combination breathe. Jules Koundé spent the afternoon fighting through wide-area duels, and the French back line did enough to keep Norway from turning possession into sustained pressure.

That mattered because France did not need endless chances. When the game opened, the pace difference showed up quickly. Dembélé kept finding the spaces that hurt, and Norway kept looking like a team trying to solve two problems at once: defending the runner and recovering from the previous mistake.

Boston got a Dembélé show

The atmosphere deserved a big performance, and the 64,000 in attendance got one. Maybe it was not the balanced, tense match most people expected, but it had the better thing for a neutral crowd: one player completely taking over.

64,000 in attendance for the most anticipated matchup in Boston Stadium. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

France added the fourth after halftime and took the match out of the dramatic range. Norway still had moments, but by then the story was already written. This was France reminding everyone that its attack has more than one headline name, and when Dembélé gets loose, the whole shape of a match can change in minutes.

That part should make the knockout rounds interesting. France won more than a group finale in Boston. It looked sharp, ruthless, and a little scary, which is exactly the kind of version nobody wants to see waiting on the other side of the bracket.