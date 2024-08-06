El Clasico battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona lives up to expectations at Metlife Stadium

Metlife Stadium has been on a streak lately. They hosted Manchester United and Arsenal last year. Then it was announced that they would host the World Cup final in 2026. This year they were selected as a venue for Copa America games and topped it off by welcoming F.C. Barcelona and Real Madrid for “El Clasico.” The fixture is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to experience that game in person. While the teams might be limited to having their main starters due to the Euros or Copa America, they have enough talent to keep the rivalry intact.

Real Madrid and Barcelona had the stars on the pitch at El Clasico

The Barcelona defensive line stopped Endrick | Credit: Alejandro Izurieta

The reigning European champions are more than set for the upcoming season. After signing Kylian Mbappe, and adding talents like Arda Güler, Vinicius Jr, and Endrick, they assembled a squad to compete for the next few years. In Barcelona’s case, it’s a matter of rebuilding the basics. The ‘Blaugrana’ brought in Hansi Flick as the new manager to help them return to their best version as quickly as possible.

F.C. Barcelona brought out names like Pablo Torre, Pau Victor, and Iñigo Martinez. Names that will probably see some minutes in La Liga this season. Of course, complementing players like Lewandowski, Ter Stegen, and Gundogan, who will have the most experience in the squad. It was an uphill battle on paper, but knowing the nature of this fixture, there was no such thing as a friendly match happening at Metlife Stadium.

Vinicius Jr changed the game for Real Madrid | Credit : Alejandro Izurieta

The match started with Barcelona taking the initiative. It took them six minutes to push Thibaut Courtois for a top save after a good header by Pau Victor. Unfortunately, that momentum was cut off by a weather delay that lasted almost an hour, but both teams were able to pick up the rhythm right away. Barcelona continued to dominate most of the first half having Pau Victor as the standout name for the Blaugrana. Endrik also created a chance for Real Madrid but the young Brazilian missed the target.

Pau Victor celebrating one of his two goals | Credit : Alejandro Izurieta

Pau Victor would put Barcelona in front near halftime after Alex Valle crossed the ball into the box. it may have seemed like Lewandowski made a tap-in pass for Pau Victor, but I’m sure he was trying to score himself. However, it was a good sign of awareness from the youngster. These small moments win you points ahead of the regular season after all. But in true preseason fashion, the biggest surprise came at halftime. It only lasted 5 minutes but given the hour delay, it was understandable.

The short break had a positive effect on Barcelona. It allowed them to carry on the momentum from the first goal and helped them increase their advantage. Ironically, the three involved in the first goal were responsible for the second goal. But Alex Valle got the highlight after his three-finger cross found Pau Victor inside the box. It was nearly all Barcelona from that point on. Defensively, they were able to stop the majority of attempts by Hendrik and Brahim Diaz so most of the match was spent in midfield.

Real Madrid did improve with Vinicius Jr on the field. He helped push the team forward thanks to his dribbles and movements within the attacking third. The combination he formed with Arda Guller is one to watch. They were able to find spaces in key areas that could have easily ended in scoring chances with the main names up front. Real Madrid may not have had the best outing for this fixture, but they managed to put their goal on the scoreboard thanks to a header by Nico Paz in the dying minutes of the match. The youngster was unmarked during a corner kick and easily found the back of the net.

Barcelona come out on top at El Clasico

82,154 fans enjoyed El Clasico | Credit : Juan Carlos Maygua

The match ended with a Barcelona victory, but Real Madrid is gearing up for an interesting season. ‘Los Blancos’ have enough depth to create two teams that can compete at the same level this upcoming season. Only knowing that you will have Vinny Jr and Mbappe playing together is enough to be concerned if you are playing against them.

As I said before, Barcelona has to find a way to rebuild themselves quickly. Real Madrid could be on the verge of dominating the domestic competition if they don’t act fast. Yes, there are names like Pedri, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal, but if the ongoing issues remain, there is trouble ahead for the Baugrana.

However, generally speaking, the match lived up to the expectations. A total of 82,154 people witnesses a very energetic game between two of Europe’s most popular teams. How far each of them will go is yet to be seen. But in the meantime, it was great to witness such a historic match.

This concludes an amazing summer of great coverage throughout tournaments like Copa America and matches from this FC Soccer Series such as AC Milan vs Manchester City and FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid. Let’s hope this is the beginning of many more games to follow, until next time!