Ecuador returned to New York/New Jersey Stadium with no room left to drift. After the draw with Curacao, La Tri needed a response against Germany, and 80,663 fans watched them deliver one of the biggest World Cup results in the country’s history.

It was win or go home, simple as that. Fail to find goals again and this group would have carried one of the ugliest World Cup exits in national team history. Instead, Ecuador finally played like the team its talent has hinted at for months.

One for the books

The approach was different from the start. Ecuador used a 4-4-2 shape, pushed higher, and gave Enner Valencia a striking partner instead of asking him to carry the entire attack alone. Against a former world champion, it was brave. More importantly, it was necessary.

Germany arrived already qualified, which took some pressure off, but nobody was treating them like a soft landing spot. Ecuador still had to earn the night, and the early moments made that even harder after Germany’s opener came from a controversial sequence involving Pedro Vite and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Pedro Vite marking Joshua Kimmich. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

That could have cracked Ecuador. It did not. Moises Caicedo and Pedro Vite gave La Tri a spine in midfield, while John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo kept giving Germany problems in the wide areas. Angulo took the moment for himself in the ninth minute, finding the equalizer and changing the feel of the match almost immediately.

Nilson Angulo was key for Ecuador's performance against Germany. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

The refereeing stayed under close watch because both teams kept flying into hard challenges. Some were called, some were not, but Ecuador kept its composure and kept finding space. Germany never really settled into the version of the game it wanted, and when it did create danger, Hernan Galindez was there with the key interventions.

Ecuador answered with real composure

The second half asked Ecuador to stay bold without getting reckless. Felix Torres, Pervis Estupinan, and Kevin Rodriguez helped push the team forward, and the winner eventually came from a set-piece sequence. Rodriguez kept the play alive, and Gonzalo Plata found the back of the net in the 77th minute.

From there, Germany had to chase. Ecuador handled the final stretch with the kind of maturity that had been missing earlier in the tournament, playing through midfield, killing clock when it needed to, and protecting the result without losing its nerve.

What comes next for Ecuador

Ecuador made history by defeating a four-time world champion, but the result mattered for more than the record book. La Tri came from behind, scored twice, and finally showed the edge that had been missing since Sebastian Beccacece took over.

Now Ecuador waits for its Round of 32 opponent, with Mexico or England looming as the likely options. Either matchup would bring a familiar kind of history and a chance to rewrite an old pain point. Play like this again, though, and Ecuador has every reason to believe the run can keep going.