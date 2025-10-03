Colombia vs Canada : Keys to the upcoming International Friendly

The World Cup countdown continues, and participating nations are starting their preparations ahead of next year’s tournament. While dates from January to June have not yet been announced, the October and November fixtures are confirmed.

The first East Coast friendly will feature Canada and Colombia at Sports Illustrated Stadium on October 14. This will mark the first time both nations have met since last year’s Copa America tournament. Both arrive in strong form and will look to showcase their best versions in front of a guaranteed sold-out crowd in New Jersey.

Maxime Crepeau and Alphonso Davies | Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

Canada on the rise

Few nations can boast such rapid improvement as Canada. Their climb in the FIFA rankings has taken them to 26th place, a remarkable jump from 50th just last February.

Participation in the Copa America was a key milestone. Reaching the semifinals in their first-ever appearance was a feat rarely achieved. They eventually fell to Uruguay in the third-place match on penalties, but their performance turned heads.

Since then, Canada has secured wins against European sides Romania and Wales on their soil and reached the Gold Cup quarterfinals, losing to Guatemala on penalties. Overall, their trajectory continues upward, and with less than a year until the World Cup, they’ll aim to pull off another upset.

Alistair Johnson among the players to watch for Canada | Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

Players to watch for Canada

The spotlight will fall on Juventus striker Jonathan David, defender Alistair Johnston from Celtic, and Portland Timbers goalkeeper Máxime Crépeau.

One of the biggest absences, however, will be Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who is sidelined with an ACL injury. His absence will undoubtedly test Canada’s depth.

Colombia returns to the global stage

“Los Cafeteros” are back at the World Cup after missing Qatar 2022. The setback fueled the rise of new stars. Richard Ríos and Luis Díaz emerged to complement James Rodríguez, giving Colombia fresh balance and energy. Their strong Copa America run last year seemed to mark the beginning of a new era of dominance.

Still, the defeat in the final against Argentina left a scar. Their World Cup qualifying campaign started rocky, hinting at the possibility of missing another tournament. However, a late surge of results secured Colombia’s direct ticket.

Their most convincing performance came in the final qualifier against Venezuela. Luis Suárez, with a stellar showing, finally looked like the reliable number 9 the team had long been searching for.

Richard Rios a high profile player for Colombia | Credit Juan Carlos Rubiano

Players to watch for Colombia

Dayro Moreno, the veteran striker for Once Caldas, has found his scoring form again, proving age is just a number. He tallied 10 goals and 2 assists in 13 Copa Sudamericana matches.

Juan Fernando Quintero has also enjoyed a resurgence. Despite injuries taking a toll, his touch and vision remain undeniable. They’ll be joined by Benfica’s Richard Ríos, Bayern Munich’s Luis Díaz, and James Rodríguez of Club León.

Richard Rios impressed with his level in Copa America last year | Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

What this match means

This fixture promises to test both sides. Canada chose an ideal rival to prepare against South American tactics, while Colombia looks to strengthen its approach and resolve its long-standing striker dilemma.

Finding a reliable number 9 in time for the World Cup could define Colombia’s ceiling at the tournament.

Expect Sports Illustrated Stadium to be packed to capacity. The first wave of World Cup fever is only days away from sweeping through the tri-state area.