Phillies star starting pitcher wants to remain with team for rest of his career

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are entering a big 2025 season. This year feels like their last chance to win a World Series title with their current core of players, as several key guys are set to hit the open market after this season.

Phillies’ Ranger Suarez wants to stay in Philadelphia long-term

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez is one of those key players. He is currently on an $8 million arbitration deal before he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The left-handed starter has been with the Phillies since 2018 and broke out into becoming an All-Star last season.

Suarez, like a lot of the Phillies’ impending free agents, expressed a desire to get something worked out to remain in Philadelphia long-term.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“This is my childhood club, my childhood organization. I’ve played here since I was young, really young. All I think about is staying here. I want to pitch here for the rest of my career,” Suarez said (h/t ClutchPoints’ Christopher Hennessy).

Suarez, 29, has quickly established himself as one of the best left-handed pitchers in the National League. Last season, he made 27 starts and pitched to a 3.46 ERA while recording 145 strikeouts in 150.2 innings thrown.

Suarez is a key part of a loaded Phillies rotation

The lefty is part of a great group of starting pitchers for Philadelphia that also includes Cy Young candidates Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Additionally, Christopher Sanchez had a breakout campaign last season in which he was named an All-Star, and the team acquired young high-upside lefty Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins in the offseason.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Suarez is a key part of that group and a catalyst behind their pitching success. How he performs this season could dictate the type of money he will receive in free agency in the offseason, which could have an impact on the Phillies’ ability to bring him back for the long haul.

Nevertheless, being in a contract year could motivate him to pitch at his highest level, which would bode well for a Phillies team that is aiming to win right now. Philadelphia has the potential to possess the best rotation in baseball, and Suarez will be a crucial component of such as he enters his contract year.