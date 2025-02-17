Phillies star slugger open to new contract extension

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are in for a big 2025 season with several players set to hit free agency next offseason. The team has had their shortcomings in the postseason over the years, and time is running out for them to win with this current group of players.

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber interested in contract extension

However, some of the players have expressed interest in staying in Philadelphia long-term. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber joins catcher J.T. Realmuto as the players that have expressed a level of interest in staying with the Phillies past their current contracts.

“I know there’s interest on our side,” Schwarber said, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “We’ll see what happens throughout this camp — if they approach us and we get deeper and deeper into discussions. I’ve always enjoyed my time here.”

Schwarber is a crucial piece to the Phillies

Schwarber is a key piece to the Phillies’ lineup. He typically bats leadoff for them and provides them with an immediate spark at the top of the order. This past season, Schwarber blasted 38 home runs with a .851 OPS and a 135 wRC+.

The lefty-swinging slugger turns 32 on March 5, so while committing to him long-term can be risky given that he relies on raw power, he is still a crucial component to their success. Schwarber also comes through in big moments, making him even more impactful to a Phillies team that is loaded with talent but with nothing to show for up to this point.

How Schwarber performs in 2025 could have major implications on a future contract for him. Only time will tell if the Phillies will engage with Schwarber’s camp about a long-term commitment.