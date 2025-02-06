Phillies’ star slugger hoping to ink an extension: ‘It feels like home now’

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

This is the final season of Philadelphia Phillies leadoff hitter, Kyle Schwarber’s contract. Schwarber signed a four year, $79 million contract back in 2022. Since then, they’ve gone deep into the postseason every year including a World Series appearance in 2022. Schwarber turns 32 this year but his numbers show no indication of regression. He’s become a staple in the city of Philadelphia and it sounds like he would like to keep it that way for years to come.

Will the Phillies choose to extend Schwarber?

Kyle Schwarber has become a staple in the city of Brotherly Love. The big bopper at the top of the lineup demolished a 21-year-old record this past season, he hit a record 15 leadoff home runs in a single season breaking the previous record held by Alfonso Soriano with 13, including a leadoff home run in Game 1 of the 2024 NLDS. Only seven other players have more leadoff home runs in the history of baseball, Schwarber has tallied 46 during his career.

The worst thing the Phillies could do is let Schwarber test free agency. He is averaging over 43 home runs a season during his tenure in Philadelphia as well as over 100 RBIs. Teams will pay through the nose for that kind of pop in their lineup. Schwarber was recently asked if he would like an extension with the Phillies.

“I’ve enjoyed my time so much,” Schwarber said, per Kyle Odegard of Sports Talk Philly. “I was with the Cubs for how many years, and then I signed the one-year deal with Boston. Being here, it feels like home now. I’d love to keep that going for as long as I can. Hopefully we can win multiple World Series in the years to come.”

When a deal could get done

Schwarber has not reported to spring training yet, he’s nuking golf balls as we speak at the Waste Management Pro-Am golf tournament.

Once spring training begins, those extension talks may start getting serious. “I haven’t gone down to Spring (Training) yet, but there’s interest on my side, and we’ll see if there’s interest on their side,” Schwarber said. “We’ll go from there.” If I’m the Phillies and have a guy who led the league in walks and had a .366 OBP last season, I waste no time in extending him and giving him what he wants. Keep the Schwarbombs coming at Citizens Bank Park for years to come.