Phillies put on home run clinic vs. Braves as top of lineup excels

The Philadelphia Phillies handed the Atlanta Braves a 16-9 loss on Thursday as their sluggers thrived at the plate.

Phillies get massive home run turnout in Braves win

The Phillies saw four players register home runs on the day. Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Max Kepler and Bryson Stott all got on the board for Philadelphia. This marked the third home run for Kepler in Spring Training. Stott got on the board for the first time in Grapefruit League play.

Phillies’ top two batters could thrive in 2025

As for Schwarber and Turner, they are expected to go No. 1 and No. 2 in the Phillies’ batting order next season. Both sending long bombs back against the Braves is a good sign.

Turner specifically has had an underwhelming Spring Training so far. Nevertheless, Thursday afternoon served as a great stepping stone for him to start turning around his .059 batting average while gaining confidence that can translate at the plate and in the infield.

Schwarber, one of the MLB’s best power-hitters, delivered more of the same on the affair. As the Phillies have mulled who they’ll leadoff with in 2025, the former World Series champion will be pivotal to Philadelphia getting on base early next season.