Phillies looking to take big step forward in 2025 following early playoff exit last season

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After making the World Series in 2022, things started to look up for the Philadelphia Phillies and their star core. However, things have trended in the wrong direction ever since, punctuated with a stunning NLDS exit to the division rival New York Mets last season.

The Phillies want a big season after a disappointing finish to 2024

Now, the expectations are higher than ever in 2025. Most of the same group is returning, with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, and Nick Castellanos leading the charge behind a great pitching staff as well.

The Phillies know what is at stake, and they also are aware that everyone will be expecting them to make a deep run with all the talent they have on their roster.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“It comes down to us to execute in the postseason. There’s no surprises to our roster,” Schwarber said via USA Today’s Gabe Lacques. “People are going to look at our lineup, our starters and bullpen and know everyone. I think that’s the beauty of it – it comes down to us to perform and figure out a way to be the last team standing.”

Philadelphia had its most successful regular season in a decade last year with 95 wins and an NL East title. However, their exit in the NLDS completely erased the success of the regular season, and now the attention is focused on how they continue to fall short of claiming their first World Series title since 2008.

2025 could define the future of the Phillies

They made some big changes this offseason, most notably adding Jesus Luzardo to the rotation via trade with the Miami Marlins and signing Jordan Romano to replace Jeff Hoffman out of the bullpen. This time around, there is an argument that this is their most complete team and that this is their best chance to make a run at the Fall Classic.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Realmuto is projected to hit free agency after this season, and it is unclear if Philadelphia will retain him long-term. They also have extension talks to work through with Schwarber, so this season could be very telling about what the future holds for those players.

This may be their last chance to win with this core before they go their separate ways, but if there is any team that is capable of doing so, it’s the Phillies. The expectations will be high once again, so it’s on them to meet those expectations.