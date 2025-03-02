Phillies in talks with star slugger for big extension

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are working to extend standout designated hitter Kyle Schwarber this winter.

Phillies could lock down Kyle Schwarber for 3 more years

CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa relayed a report from The Athletic, which details both parties’ interest to keep their pairing going beyond the 2025 MLB season:

“The Phillies and Kyle Schwarber have had broad extension talks this spring, according to The Athletic. No deal is imminent, however. Schwarber will be a free agent after the season and has expressed a desire to remain with Philadelphia long-term. He will earn $20 million this year, the final season on the four-year, $79 million free-agent contract he signed in March 2022,” Axisa wrote.

“An extension could pay him $20 million or so for another 2-3 years.”

Schwarber gives the Phillies an elite bat at DH

Few sluggers have been as potent at the plate as Schwarber over the last several seasons. The 31-year-old finished with the sixth-most home runs in the MLB in 2024 (38 HR) and ranked No. 2 in 2023 (47) and 2022 (46).

Philadelphia has seen immense regular season success with him in town. The Phillies have also made the playoffs all three of those years. That includes a World Series loss (2022), NLCS loss (2023) and NLDS defeat (2022).

Keeping Schwarber around will prevent them from regressing further away from the Fall Classic. He figures to still have much power to display for the Phillies for years to come. The projected annual value of the extension would be a worthy investment should his play run consistent with what’s been seen from the Phillies’ leading home-run hitter over the last three seasons, on a team that also features elite bats in Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Nick Castellanos.