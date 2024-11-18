Phillies have a talented arm rapidly rising in farming system

The Philadelphia Phillies have much reason to feel good about their young minor league prospect Andrew Painter.

Phillies’ No. 2 prospect Andrew Painter wins AFL Pitcher of the Year award

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman, Painter won the Arizona Fall League’s Pitcher of the Year award for his work in 2024. The 21-year-old took home said honors behind a 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 10.34 K9 across 15.6 innings pitched, per MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo. Also included in Mayo’s report was this quote from the Florida native after his final start in the AFL:

“Coming in here, I just wanted to compete and get a feel for my stuff, feel confident going into ’25 and walk out healthy,” Painter said after his final outing of the fall. “It felt great. You can’t simulate it in bullpens and everything back at the complex. The adrenaline kicked in and did its part. Everything felt good, and I feel really good moving forward.”

Painter is currently listed as the Phillies’ No. 2 overall prospect, trailing only shortstop Aidan Miller. The star righty has a projected call-up time for the upcoming 2025 MLB season. His original MLB debut slated for 2023 was stalled by Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the next two years.

Painter could help the Phillies get over the hump in the National League in 2025

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Now that he’s healthy and in dominant form, the 6-7 pitcher looks to crack the Phillies’ roster next season and supplement their formidable rotation. He has elite stuff, highlighted by his fastball which has reached 100-plus mph, and the makings of a versatile pitcher who can come along for a ball club in Philadelphia looking for their first World Series win in the Bryce Harper era.