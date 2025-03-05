Phillies All-Star dodges injury in impressive Spring Training start

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies got a strong Spring Training start from one of their most pivotal starters on Tuesday.

Phillies’ Ranger Suarez solid in start amid nicked thumb

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, Suarez was on his game in the Phillies’ big win over the New York Yankees, though he almost sustained a hand injury:

“CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ranger Suárez showed where the one-hopper nicked his fingertip on Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark,” Zolecki began before going into his performance.

“He pitched two scoreless innings in the Phillies’ 12-3 Grapefruit League loss to New York. He allowed one hit. He got two swing-and-miss strikeouts on his changeup. He got good results, although his velocity was down across the board, including his four-seam fastball (89.8 mph). It was down 2.6 mph from last spring’s average and 2.0 mph from last season’s regular-season average.”

Suarez will be huge in Phillies’ World Series hunt

Despite the regression in velocity, Suarez gave the Phillies an encouraging outing. The Venezuelan talent was one of the most dominant starters in the MLB in the first half of last season before injuries took their toll.

Alongside ace Zack Wheeler and All-Star Cristopher Sanchez, both of whom are tabbed as early candidates to win the 2025 NL Cy Young Award, Sanchez could form the most lethal 1-2-3 punch in baseball should he return to the form he was at over the first three months of 2024.

Thankfully for him and Philadelphia, his nicked fingertip was not serious. The 29-year-old will look to stay healthy, put forth a career outing, and help them capture an elusive World Series next fall.