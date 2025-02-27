Phillies ace boldly predicted to win Cy Young Award in 2025

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been one of the top pitchers in baseball for the past several seasons. Despite that, the two-time All-Star has still yet to be recognized with a Cy Young Award.

Phillies’ Zack Wheeler predicted to win Cy Young Award in 2025

In both 2021 and 2024, Wheeler finished as the runner-up for the award, and the task will become tougher this season with Corbin Burnes back in the National League with the Arizona Diamondbacks and a plethora of young talent expected to emerge this season.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Nevertheless, some believe that 2025 will be Wheeler’s year to finally secure the coveted award. MLB.com’s Will Leitch is one of those believers, as he boldly predicted that Wheeler will win the Cy Young Award this season.

“Speaking of people who have never won the big award, Wheeler has come close to a Cy Young — he has finished second twice, including last year — but has never quite broken through. This might be the 34-year-old’s last, best chance to earn the honor before the Paul Skenes Era fully begins,” Leitch wrote.

Wheeler can help lead the Phillies toward their World Series goal

Wheeler had one of the best seasons of his career last season and was the headliner of an elite Phillies rotation. He posted a 16-7 record with a 2.57 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 200 innings thrown, further cementing his case of being one of the top pitchers in all of baseball.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Phillies have a lot of expectations this season, especially after coming up short in the 2024 playoffs at the hands of the divisional rival New York Mets in the NLDS. They made some key additions this offseason, including another starter in Jesus Luzardo to deepen their rotation.

If Wheeler continues to pitch at a Cy Young level, the Phillies could be in a great position to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers among other teams to represent the NL in the World Series. Philadelphia is still looking for its first championship since 2008, and this year could be their best chance if the pitching holds up.