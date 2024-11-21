3 potential Phillies targets are reportedly available via trade

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the best teams in the National League last year, despite losing to the New York Mets in the National League Division Series. They were a powerhouse, with a feared lineup and an enviable rotation.

Every top-tier team stands to improve in certain areas, and the Phillies can certainly use some bullpen help to be even better in 2025. Their relievers ranked 14th last year with a 3.94 ERA, so yes, they need a few upgrades there.

The Phillies have been linked to several top relievers. On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Morosi reviewed some of the names he has heard are available via trade.

“I’ll give you a few names I’ve already heard being out there… Devin Williams, Ryan Helsley and Kyle Finnegan,” MLB Network posted on X, quoting the writer and insider.

The Phillies should pay close attention to the relief pitching market

Any of those names would instantly make the Phillies bullpen a lot better. Yes, the free agent market represents a chance for them to add talent without having to relinquish some of their top prospects, but some exciting arms can be acquired for relatively cheap depending on the situation.

Williams, for example, is not on the best terms with the Milwaukee Brewers and doesn’t have a lot of team control years remaining. He has plenty of closing experience and top-notch stuff.

Helsley led the league with 49 saves and posted a 2.04 ERA with the St. Louis Cardinals, and Finnegan notched 38 saves for the Washington Nationals.

Any of those three pitchers would be welcome additions for the Phillies if they decide to act and pursue a trade, especially considering that two elite late-inning relievers (Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman) are now free agents.

The Phillies know that if they want to hang with the elite of MLB, they need a top bullpen with many high-profile, bat-missing weapons.