Padres still on the hunt for more offensive talent this offseason

The San Diego Padres are looking to make more additions to their offense amid their quiet offseason of moves.

Padres: GM AJ Preller is still open to adding more talent

San Diego Padres on SI’s Valentina Martinez reported on Thursday comments that general manager AJ Preller recently made to the press about their ongoing outlook this winter.

“I think still looking to add,” Preller told reporters on Thursday. “In [Gavin] Sheet’s case, it’s kind of getting back to what we saw a few years and seeing if we can unlock a few things there. With [Connor] Joe and [Jason] Heyward, they’re kind of guys we know what they’ll bring to the table from a veteran presence standpoint and hopefully a production standpoint, from those guys.

“We’re going to continue to look and see if can add to the offense as well in the next couple of weeks.”

Padres could use another infielder and outfielder

The Padres’ main area of need is at first base. They are still entertaining moving current first and second baseman Jake Cronenworth this offseason. St. Louis Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado has been a talent that has been connected to the team. San Diego could go that route to bring the stud defender and slugger to town.

After also losing standout defensive shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to the Tampa Bay Rays, another infielder would be an expedient move. The Padres could also look to add yet another outfielder with power-hitting prowess. They have home run artists like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., as well as efficient sluggers like Luis Arraez all along their order.

Nevertheless, as Spring Training gets going across the league, the Padres could add more muscle to remain competitive with their National League foes like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets who both significantly improved this offseason.