Padres could steal valuable infielder from Mets this offseason

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres have all the talent in the world. But could they use even more?

Padres add Jose Iglesias to rich batting order in FA prediction

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A recent free agency prediction from Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter has former New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias moving across the country to sign with the Padres this offseason. Reuter had this to say in part about the pairing (h/t Jackson Roberts of The Sporting News):

“With Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth both capable of manning either spot on the right side of the infield, and Xander Bogaerts lining up at both middle infield spots, the Padres could go a lot of different routes with who they target,” Reuter said.

“Veteran Jose Iglesias would give them a solid defender with elite contact skills who can serve as a second leadoff hitter out of the No. 9 spot in the order.”

Padres: Iglesias was efficient beyond words in 2024

Iglesias gets the job done on offense and defense. In his 12th season in the Majors in 2024, the 34-year-old posted an uber-efficient .337/.381/.448 slash line for the Mets. He also scored an impressive 39 runs across 85 games and boasted a strong .830 OPS.

Iglesias could give the Padres stout fielding and offensive jolt in 2025

The Cuban talent also appeared at second base, third base, and shortstop during the regular season. He notched a combined 91 putouts, 156 assists, and 38 double plays turned and committed a mere three errors.

He most recently signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with New York ahead of the 2024 campaign. Thus, Iglesias could be a cost-effective signing that gives San Diego a veteran bat that can supplement the tail end of their batting order and provide near mistake-free fielding in the infield. He could also ignite the Padres’ lineup after having an underrated yet riveting effect on the Mets in the regular season and postseason.