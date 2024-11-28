Padres could snag star pitcher from Dodgers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres may be able to add yet another standout pitcher to their rotation this offseason.

Padres could lure FA Jack Flaherty away from Dodgers

To make things even sweeter for the Padres, they could do so while taking away from their bitter National League West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eva Geitheim of San Diego Padres on SI relayed a report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, saying this about the likelihood that Dodgers righty Jack Flaherty moves south of L.A. to San Diego:

“MLB Network’s Jon Morosi called the San Diego Padres one of four potential landing spots for Los Angeles Dodgers free agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Flaherty said he wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Morosi considers the Padres a possibility if he does not re-sign with the Dodgers,” Geitheim wrote.

Flaherty could cement the Padres rotation in 2025

Flaherty is coming off winning the World Series with the Dodgers in 2024. The 29-year-old came to Los Angeles midway through last season carrying a show-worthy 2.95 ERA along with a 7-5 record from his time with the Detroit Tigers to start the year. He went on to go 6-2 in his final 10 starts in L.A. while posting a 3.58 ERA. Flaherty finished the campaign with 194 total strikeouts.

The Dodgers leaned on the former 2019 All-MLB Second Team honoree at the tail end of the year through their triumphant playoff run after ace Tyler Glasnow and stars Clayton Kershaw and Gavin Stone went down for the year. Though he had his share of ups and downs in the postseason, Flaherty helped the Padres’ foes win the Fall Classic.

Now, San Diego could swoop in and sign him to a deal. Flaherty last signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Tigers ahead of the 2024 campaign. Being a newly crowned champion will likely up his asking price in the open market, but the Padres could solidify perhaps the most imposing rotation in the Major Leagues by bringing him in.