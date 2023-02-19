NYCFC’s Talles Magno ranks among top up-and-coming players

Sep 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York City forward Talles Magno (43) with the ball as Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico (13) defends in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New York City FC is gearing up for the 2023 season, coming off a friendly defeat to the Portland Timbers (0-1). Having experienced tremendous overturn in the starting 11, the club is looking to strike gold on a few younger players who can elevate their quality of play.

One of the club’s more promising forwards is Talles Magno, a Brazilian native that has seen a massive increase in market value over the past two years. At 20 years old, Magno projects to be an important player in NYC’s attack, serving as their primary striker.

Talles Magno's touch is out of this world ? pic.twitter.com/Cmwwi2IT5D — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 24, 2022

NYCFC needs Talles Magno to step up in 2023:

In fact, Magno ranks among some of the best up-and-coming players in the entire league, having joined NYCFC back in 2021 at an $8 million market value. Currently, his value sits at $15 million, coming off an impressive season that saw him play 3,050 minutes with nine goals and eight assists.

CIES ranking: 4th in top 10 most promising all-rounder left wingers Magno, a 20-year-old Brazil youth international, arrived at NYCFC in May 2021 from Vasco da Gama. Playing both at winger and in the No. 9 role, the Young DP already has 9g/10a in 49 matches while helping the Cityzens to MLS Cup 2021 and Campeones Cup 2022 titles. Per MLSsoccer.com.

The departure of Maxi Moralez puts NYCFC in a bind, but Magno developing and showcasing his Brazilian flair and quality last season certainly provides a bit of optimism for their attack.

Fortunately, NYCFC has full control over Magno, having acquired him from Vasco da Gama in Brazil. They saw a few plays leave via loan but are expected to add Richard Ledezma from PSV for the 2023 season, per Juan Carlos of Empire Sports Media.