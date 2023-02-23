NYCFC could be developing a special duo up top in 2023

Sep 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York City forward Talles Magno (43) with the ball as Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico (13) and midfielder Derrick Jones (20) defend in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NYCFC have lost some major components to their attack this off-season, notably watching Maxi Moralez and Valentín Castellanos depart. In their stead, relying on Talles Magno will become even more critical, but the team could situate an exciting duo at the top of the formation to help generate offense.

Of course, Magno ranks as one of the top up-and-coming players in the league. At just 20 years old, the forward logged 2,604 minutes last year, playing in 34 games. He recorded seven goals, 10 assists, and 65 total scoring attempts. He earned an 80.9% pass success percentage and posted 74 fouls suffer, showcasing his agility and dribbling — not to mention his scoring qualities.

NYCFC needs to focus on Talles Magno and Thiago Andrade:

To no surprise, Magno will be a leader, likely posting up at the left-wing position. However, teammate Thiago Andrade, a 22-year-old forward having played the last two seasons with NYCFC, is looking to continue his success.

Over 1,393 minutes last year, Thiago earned five goals and two assists, posting 33 total scoring attempts with 15 on target. His 82.5% pass success rate is just a tick higher than Magno’s, but they seem to have a developing chemistry that could prove valuable for the club this upcoming season.

Depending on their formation, Magno could either feature at left wing or as the team’s primary striker. Andrade has good size at 5’11” and 150 pounds, giving him some physicality, whereas Magno relies heavily on his quickness and Brazilian flare.

The two combined for 12 goals last year, but with several premier offensive weapons gone, I would expect an increase.

With the club giving off a rebuilding vibe, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for chemistry to develop with new faces scattered across the roster. Magno and Andrade represent holdovers, providing that little bit of experience to fuel the attack. That variable shouldn’t go unnoticed and, in fact, should be a catalyst to maximize for skipper, Nick Cushing.