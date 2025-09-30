New York City FC wins the Derby and prepare to face the Philadelphia Union

The New York Derby arrived at a crucial moment for both teams. The New York Red Bulls came in with a key victory against the Montreal Impact, while New York City FC entered after a tough defeat against Inter Miami CF.

Even though New York City had already secured its spot in the playoffs, it could not afford to keep dropping points if it wanted to guarantee a home game. The Red Bulls, on the other hand, were in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. With maximum pressure, it was all or nothing at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Different realities

It was a back-and-forth match between two teams that, beyond the result, wanted to claim the right to be the city’s team. Nicolás Fernández and Thiago Martins proved to be the architects of the sky-blue victory on rival territory. Both had the chance to redeem themselves after the loss to Inter Miami. Fernández continues to be one of the team’s biggest revelations this season, adding yet another goal to his tally heading into the playoffs.

Agustin Ojeda has been outstanding in recent games | Credit: AshLeigh Addarich

Thiago Martins became the hero by scoring the winning goal. The captain was in the right place at the right time to push the ball into the net, helping the team turn the page ahead of their clash with the Philadelphia Union. The victory restored New York City’s hold on third place, at least temporarily.

For the Red Bulls, however, the defeat was devastating. It leaves them on the verge of elimination, unable to control their destiny. A win from the Chicago Fire against Inter Miami CF would officially end the Red Bulls’ season.

A tough test in Chester

Despite the derby win, perhaps New York City’s biggest test is yet to come. Facing the conference leader at their best moment will be a true measure of readiness for the final stretch of the season.

The Philadelphia Union is on course to win the conference and is renewing its intent to lift the MLS Cup. Their six-goal win over DC United, combined with New York City’s stumble against Miami, leaves them with a clear path toward the Supporters’ Shield given the point gap between first and third place.

The head-to-head record between Philadelphia and New York City is balanced — 12 wins apiece with two draws across 26 matches. The rivalry grew stronger after the 2021 conference final, the year New York City FC lifted the trophy. Philadelphia reached the final the following year but fell to LAFC on penalties.

The defense will be key against Philadelphia Union | Credit: AshLeigh Addarich

Philadelphia’s dangerous momentum

Philadelphia has managed to maintain both level and competitiveness despite managerial changes. The Union has kept its identity and currently boasts three players with 20 goals each, a clear sign of their attacking firepower.

The player to watch is Indiana Vassilev. His precision in positioning and quick reading of the game make him a major threat to New York City’s defense. Philadelphia’s speed in transition is another danger. A single bad pass or lapse in focus could turn into a lethal opportunity.

No margin for error

New York City has conceded six goals in its last two matches, a worrying statistic heading into this decisive fixture. The team must avoid losing the ball near its box, as Philadelphia’s front line is capable of punishing mistakes the same way Miami did.

This might be an ideal matchup for Mitja Ileni? given his speed and aggressiveness, but Tayvon Gray’s outstanding form makes tactical changes difficult.

The biggest question is whether Alonso Martínez will be fit. The forward is recovering from a muscle injury that has limited him in the last two matches. While Agustín Ojeda and Nicolás Fernández have filled in, neither can replicate the impact of the Costa Rican striker.

New York City faces a difficult but not impossible challenge. With rhythm and confidence slowly returning, the team must aim for victory regardless of Inter Miami’s results. A win would secure third place, provided Miami drops points, but most importantly it would cement momentum at the right moment of the season.