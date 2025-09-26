New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF : The breakdown of an unpresedented defeat

Queens was set for the meeting between New York City FC and Inter Miami CF. Both teams arrived with important momentum and wanted to continue defining their paths toward the playoffs. The home side could line up their fourth consecutive victory if the result went their way, while the visitors were looking to break the statistic of being unable to win in New York. A match with many records at stake, knowing that the winner would take much more than just three points.

Hard blow at home

The match delivered its first surprise from the outset. The home team started with an unexpected approach. Alonso Martínez went to the bench, signaling the team would play with a “false 9.” Many thought it was a strategy to tire out the rival by taking advantage of Agustín Ojeda’s speed. The idea of starting defensively was unthinkable, especially considering the latest results. Adding that the opponent arrived with their full arsenal, uncertainty took center stage.

Rodrigo DePaul in action | Credit: AshLeigh Addarich

New York City FC is usually a box of surprises under Pascal Janssen. The tactical drawing put Nicolás Fernández as the attacking reference. A reasonable scheme that fit his qualities in the final third. The rest of the team stayed practically the same, aware that defense would be the pillar to get the match through. Fernández took his role seriously, being the first to score with his long-range shot just four minutes into the game. Ironically, it would be Fernández who, without knowing it, would have the play that marked the history of the match.

A play built from the defense found the vision of Hannes Wolf in the 28th minute. The midfielder played a pass into space that left Fernández one-on-one with defender Maximiliano Falcón. With two moves, he sat the defender down and had everything to score, but incredibly, his shot went off the post. Although there was still a long way to go, that chance was the living example of the phrase “The goals you don’t score, you concede.” The home side regretted the miss, and it was enough for Inter Miami to react.

Messi recorded two goals and one assist in the match | Credit: AshLeigh Addarich

The legend in action

Inter Miami had a reality check after Fernández’s missed chance. The visitors gave their first warning through a free kick from Messi in the 38th minute. The play tested Matt Freese, who responded well by sending the ball to a corner. From that moment, the visitors began to settle into the match. They pressed New York City FC’s buildup and crowded the middle, gaining space and forcing mistakes in passing from the home side.

That was when Sergio Busquets truly entered the game. His vision in tight spaces can be lethal, which is why he remains one of modern football’s greatest references. In the 42nd minute, a bad distribution in midfield sparked the first Busquets-Messi connection. In seconds, the Argentine found the necessary space to deliver a through ball. Baltasar Rodríguez was unreachable for New York City’s defense and put Miami ahead with a cross shot. The visitors struck just before halftime—a psychological blow that many teams fail to recover from. Under Pascal Janssen, however, New York City FC has learned to manage that kind of disadvantage.

Miami takes control

Inter Miami picked up where they left off in the second half. Luis Suárez made his presence felt with a shot from the edge of the area. Sergio Busquets created another dangerous chance by the 48th minute. New York City could not settle after conceding. The absence of Alonso Martínez was felt more than ever, as the team lacked an attacking reference. Busquets and Rodrigo de Paul neutralized Fernández and Maxi Moralez, leaving the home side pinned back.

Proof of this came with Miami’s second goal. The team stopped pressing and made a costly mistake—leaving space in midfield. Busquets used that freedom to connect with Messi, who broke the defensive line. The pass left him one-on-one with Freese, who closed the angle, but Messi only needed the slightest touch for the ball to bounce into the net.

Maxi Moralez was disappointed with the outcome | Credit: AshLeigh Addarich

The decisive blows

Kevin O’Toole tried to spark New York City FC with a shot in the 80th minute, but Oscar Ustari saved it well. That chance could have given the home side new life, but the opposite happened.

Just a minute later, Justin Haak committed a foul inside the area while trying to stop De Paul from receiving the ball unmarked. Luis Suárez converted the penalty on his return from suspension after incidents in the Leagues Cup. The Uruguayan showed his experience, deceiving Freese to score the third goal.

New York City FC’s unbeaten run was slipping away, and there was no response. Another error in midfield gave the ball freely to Messi. He drove forward, used a slight feint to evade his marker, and finished with a low cross shot to seal the decisive goal.

Final attempts fall short

New York City had the chance of the match in stoppage time. Alonso Martínez led a promising counterattack, his shot catching the goalkeeper off guard but striking the post. In the end, it was an unexpected result. The team now shifts focus to the upcoming city derby against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

For Inter Miami, the night carried historic weight—their first victory in New York. The result also put them back in the Supporters’ Shield race, especially with a more favorable schedule ahead.

The defeat may prove to be a turning point for New York City FC. While the win over Charlotte gave them confidence as a playoff contender, this loss will test whether they can learn from their mistakes and quickly recover.