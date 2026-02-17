A new MLS season is about to begin. At this point, most, if not all, the teams have made the necessary adjustments to improve their squads. With Inter Miami CF as the defending champion, the goal will be to stop them from winning back-to-back championships. Having eliminated New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Finals, the ‘Boys in Blue’ will be looking to hit back from the defeats last season. Collectively speaking, however, New York City FC is gearing up towards 2027 and their new chapter at Etihad Park. Here is what we can expect from the club this season.

Playoff Return

The team had a successful run in the last stretch of the 2025 season. Had it not been for injuries to both Alonso Martines and Andres Perea, the team might have reached the MLS Cup final. The team, however, will have to face the majority of the 2026 season without both players. The setback, unfortunately, brought back New York City’s need for a striker again. Ironically, the issue will be improvised with a familiar face who returned to the club from his loan spell. Talles Magno, who was thought to be extending his loan spell with Corinthians, returned after failing to reach an agreement with the club.

The team’s preseason saw Talles as a striker, but the experiment will have to be put to the test once the regular season begins. Only then can one determine if manager Pascal Jansen was able to do what Nick Cushing couldn’t. However, the manager has stated that the search for a 9 is actively ongoing, so the Talles experiment might be temporary.

Aside from that piece upfront, the team remains in solid form in all lines. Maxi Moralez returned for another season with the team, so his experience will definitely be an asset this season. Keaton Parks also returned from injury setbacks and will give a helping hand in midfield. When it comes to defense, the team lost two key members of the backline in recent seasons. Justin Haak, the academy graduate, parted ways with the club and will be playing with the LA Galaxy moving forward. Mitja Ilenic also departed on loan to Polish Club Rakow Czestochowa. In exchange, however, the club sees the return of Malachi Jones, who is finally fit to play after recovering from a serious injury. Kai Trewin came in to reinforce the defensive line and will be looking to break into the starting lineup this season. All things considered, the team looks solid to repeat playoff heroics once again, even with a proper striker upfront.

Key Games

All games are important, but positive results in key matches can build momentum that can benefit the team in the long run. If this in fact, the team’s last season at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, every positive result will have more meaning

The last dance

The Etihad Park seems to be moving right on schedule, so this could be the team’s last season in Yankee Stadium. Despite the enthusiasm for the new stadium, the fanbase appreciates the history and memories made in the Bronx through the years. The team will definitely be looking to say goodbye on a high note. On the sporting side, though, the line of “playing in a baseball stadium” will finally be put to rest.

The team will begin its season on the West Coast against the LA Galaxy. Hopefully, things go according to plan, and the team begins the season with a positive result.