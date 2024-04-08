New York City FC holds off Atlanta United to a draw in Queens

Mounsef Bakrar against Atlanta Uinted | Credit: Shanely Leonardini

The first game of the season in Queens is always special. It brings out the best from both the supporters, and it always gives the team that extra push. New York City FC returned home after securing a point against Inter Miami CF last week. Mat Freeze and Alonso Martinez were looking to repeat their performances at home against Atlanta United.

The visitors did arrive without Giorgos Giakumakis, their top scorer. However, they had Thiago Almada available, so it was a double-edged sword situation. It was vital for New York City to walk away with an important result from this game. The fixture kicked off a series of back-to-back home games that will most likely be decisive later in the season.

A bitter draw at home

Santiago Rodriguez has become one of New York City’s best players this season. His involvement has seen him pull the strings in the midfield despite having Keaton Parks and James Sands alongside him. He displayed his vision and determination against Atlanta United once more. He was the one who created the first chance against Brad Guzan, but the goalkeeper continues to prove that age is just a number.

The opening minutes of the match gave Santiago space to break the defensive line with “between-the-line” passes. It was a good way to take advantage of Atlanta’s tactical disorder. Unfortunately, Bakrar was unable to hit the target.

Santiago Rodriguez scored his third goal of the season | Credit: Shanely Leonardini

Bakrar has the talent and determination to be an excellent striker. He showcased his goalscoring capabilities when he first arrived, but his confidence is not in the best place at the moment. Generally speaking, he has to take advantage of Mijatovic’s absence.

The youngster can be a game away from relegating Bakrar to the bench. But the manager is confident in his ability. Hopefully, he can find his rhythm at home in these next four games. if the situation continues, Julian Fernandez or Alonso Martinez could be alternatives.

Nevertheless, Atlanta was able to hold off on every opportunity that New York created. Thiago Almada was able to break free a couple of times. He had a clear chance at goal in the second half, but Matt Freeze responded well.

The world champion showed glimpses of his talent, but the key was in goal the whole time. Brad Guzan was responsible for Atlanta United’s equalizing goal. His clearance was able to find Edwin Mosquera on the wing, allowing him to find Jamal Thiare inside Freeze’s box. It was a perfect 3 touch play that allowed Atlanta to level the scoreboard.

Brad Guzan held the draw for Atlanta United | Credit: Shanely Leonardini

Santiago’s penalty spot goal was shortlived, but the Uruguayan now has 3 goals this season for New York City FC. It could have easily been 4 goals, but Guzan was just having one of those nights against New York. His save from the line kept Atlanta United in the game and helped the team walk away with a valuable draw away from home.

New York City FC will face the New England Revolution this upcoming weekend with the need for a good result. The team can’t drop points against New England. They are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference, but a win for them can drag New York to last place if the visitors make the impossible possible.