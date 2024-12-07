New York City FC goes the distance and sets sighths on 2025

The team was on a mission to return to the playoffs after missing out last season. Despite a mixture of results in the last stretch of the regular season they managed to clinch a spot and aimed to go the distance. The Boys in Blue had assets like Alonso Martinez, Santiago Rodriguez, and Maxi Moralez in good form ahead of the first challenge against FC Cincinnati. But in true MLS fashion, the Boys in Blue were in for a rude awakening.

The Payoff run

Having faced the rival shortly before the start of the Playoffs, the team was in good spirits. The 3-2 win in the regular season was a good incentive to face them in the ‘Best of 3’ playoff format. However, reality struck quickly as the team could obtain a good result from the first game. The team only lost by a small margin, but playing away from home always seems to play against them.

Julian Fernandez & Santiago Rodriguez | Credit : Melinda Morales

The team displayed their best version of the season in the second match. They dominated Cincinnati and won a game with a 3-1 scoreline. Santiago Rodriguez, Alonso Fernandez, and Thiago Martins found the back of the net for New York City FC and seemed to have everything set to finish the job in game 3. However, it was back to the same inconsistencies away from home. They got pushed against the ropes for 90 minutes, but a man-of-the-match Matt Freese performance pushed the game to a penalty shootout. The Boys in Blue would go on and win the shootout thanks to Matt Freese, but knowing that the New York Redbulls were the next opponents did raise some alarms at least for me.

The fixture against the Red Bulls was a single-game elimination, so there was no room for mistakes. I was still determining if the team was overconfident, but it felt like they were underestimating the rivals. In the end, nothing worked for New York City FC against the Red Bulls. The passing was completely off, there was no midfield, and at some point, the only resource to break away from the pressure was through long passing. It was a difficult game to watch from start to finish. I’m sure this was not the way many thought the season would end, but given what they displayed on the field for 90 minutes, it may have been the best ending to some extent.

The MVP of the season Matt Freese | Credit: Melinda Morales

The aftermath

The defeat was bound to have consequences, and it was no secret that changes had to be made. Given the situation with the manager, it was unlikely that a change of direction was considered. He was able to hold his position throughout multiple controversies in his run as the first team manager, from the tactical mishandling of Talles Magno to the controversial exit by club icon Maxime Chanot, and some disappointing decisions throughout the season. It seemed like a playoff exit was not going to change anything.

The club’s decision to part ways with the manager surprised many, but others expressed that the decision was taken a bit late. Nick Cushing ended his time with New York City FC with a Campeones Cup trophy in 2022 and was a member of the 2021 MLS Cup run. The team has the off-season to look at different candidates to take over the team. Whoever they appoint will probably be assigned to establish the team that will take the next step by 2027.

Not all is lost

The season gave us many lows, but the highs were more promising. First, the team has found a Sean Johnson successor in goal. Matt Freese proved to be the MVP of the season for the team, with countless key saves. If you need proof, look at his heroic interventions in the Playoff series against Cincinnati. The fact that he didn’t make the MLS All-Star is still beyond me. Don’t get me wrong, Luis Barraza also stepped up when needed, but Freese was untouchable despite not obtaining clean sheets in most games.

Alonso Martinez made his way to the starting XI this season. Scoring 17 goals, he became the main man in the attacking third for New York City FC. His performances also helped him earn international call-ups with his national team. You would think he was the main striker for most of the season, but that wasn’t the case. He had to come from the bench, score a record-breaking (and fastest) goal, and score in consecutive matches to earn his place. While I do understand that the manager has the final say, Martinez did enough early in the season to beat Mounsef Bakrar to the starting XI. Hopefully, Alonso carries on the momentum into the upcoming season, but if you ask me, the team has finally found the striker they were looking for.

Last but not least, there’s a special spot for a true legend of the team. Maxi Moralez made one of the best comebacks of the season after his ACL injury. To many, a career-ending injury due to his age, but to him? Age is just a number. His returned marked a before an after with him on the field. The passing, tempo, and vision just hit differently when he’s on the ball. If anything, he was the driving force behind the push for the playoffs. Unfortunately, he is out of contract, and many are fearful that the Playoff derby was his final match. I think he comes back for one last dance, but that’s his decision in the end.

Alonso Martinez was the team’s top scorer with 17 goals this season | Credit: Anthony Surrusco

The next step

The managerial change always leaves the immediate future in the air. But it also hits the reset button for the squad in general. Those who didn’t get enough opportunities could go on and showcase their assets to climb up in the pecking order. Many could even go from being starters to sitting on the bench. Whatever the upcoming manager decides, he will have a very talented squad to work with. Hopefully, we will see more of players like Agustin Ojeda and Julian Fernandez, who had a promising end in the 2023 season but barely saw minutes this time around. Had they been given opportunities, they would have probably given the team a way to either seal games or create more attacking alternatives. The same could be said about Jovan Mijatovic, who went from a promising youngster to practically being erased for the season.

The midfield will definitely have to see a shift next season. Santiago Rodriguez was one of the team’s best assets in the regular season, with 10 assists. But his decline was very noticeable towards decision day and the playoff run. One of his worst performances came in the Conference semifinal against the Red Bull. In a game where he should have been the difference maker, he went completely unnoticed. Don’t get me wrong, he has the talent to be the next main guy for the club, he just needs to keep calm and focus on what he does best. With Maxi on his way out, he needs to step up, otherwise, players like Perea and even Justin Haak could aim for a spot in midfield.

In terms of defense, the main concern is how vulnerable the team is in set pieces. If the team solves that problem they would only have to strengthen the center-back partnership. While I did suggest Justin Haak in midfield previously, he had good matches playing as a center-back. The issue here is that he hasn’t been given the consistency needed to improve and own that position. Once again, this is yet another puzzling managerial call, but like I said, there’s a new window of opportunities ahead.

Regardless of how you look at it, we are in for a very interesting offseason. The majority of the teams in MLS have opted to find new managers for their teams. However, I believe all eyes are on Jim Curtin. The former Philadelphia Union manager is one of the top targets this offseason.

If New York City FC would manage to hold talks despite a not-so-friendly relationship in the past, the combination between the youth of the current squad and his ability to improve young teams we could be seeing a lethal partnership form.

Etihad Park to open in 2027 | Credit New York City FC

Despite having a disappointing end to the season, having Etihad Park officially developing you could say that the future is bright for New York City FC. We might have to wait until 2027, but time is flying lately so we could see the finished product in the blink of an eye. It has been a long wait but the foundations are set, all thats left to do is continue developing a successful legacy in the meantime.

PS: On a personal note, I would like to thank everyone for their support throughout his amazing 2024 season. From Copa America to El Clasico and Club Friendlies, I have taken part in amazing events this season. Hopefully, the milestones continue in 2025. See you all next season!