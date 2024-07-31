New York City FC defeats Club Queretaro as Leagues Cup begins

Credit: Maxi Moralez was the man of the match | Credit: Melinda Morales

The Leagues Cup returned to Yankee Stadium for the match between New York City FC and Club Queretaro. The momentum for both teams could be better at the moment, but the hosts had a home advantage so it could be a point in their favor. The Liga MX teams just started their season, so the tournament is a good warm-up to get into competition mode. Both teams were looking to kick off their campaign on a positive note.

Thiago Martins clears the danger | Credit : Melinda Morales

The approach to the game was interesting. New York City FC played with an alternative lineup for the night. Names like Justin Haak, Luis Barraza, and Talles Magno were allowed to lead the team to victory. A risky move given how the tournament is set up, but it shows how trustful he is on his squad. However, all eyes were on Talles Magno in one way or another. The Brazilian returned to the starting XI after not seeing action for most of the season. The expectations were high as transfer rumors were coming back.

The team looked solid throughout the match. Maxi Moralez continues to roll back the clock whenever he steps onto the field. His passing and connection with everyone on the field make it seem like he never left. He was complemented by Talles Magno, who had one of his best nights with New York City this season. He was active throughout the field against Queretaro, creating chances and making successful dribbles. It was as if we were seeing glimpses of his version for 2021.

Leagues Cup began for both teams on Sunday night. | Credit : Melinda Morales

The tone of the game was defense-driven, most of the match was determined by crosses or trough ball attempts from both teams. Justin Haak, James Sands, Ilenic, and McFarlane did an outstanding job cutting off the attempts by Queretaro’s Ayrton Preciado and Kevin Escamilla. Two of the most active players in attack in my eyes. New York City did have its fair amount of chances in front of goal. But the closest ones were taken By Alonso Martinez who came off the bench once again.

Overall, the game was very physical and filled with set pieces. All-Star defender Thiago Martins was quick with clearances in any aerial ball. McFarlane did his part as well with key interceptions when needed. The young defender is reportedly within minor details to join Manchester City. Should the operation be completed, it’s a success story for another New York City FC academy member.

The game was decided on a penalty shootout | Credit: Melinda Morales

The match had to be decided from the penalty spot. It was the chance for goalkeeper Luis Barraza to become the hero of the night. The penalty takers did their part and successfully scored from the spot. “It’s always difficult to take a penalty kick, no matter how old you are, luckily this time I was able to score mine today”, said Maxi after the match. Fortunately, Barraza took note of that and made a save in the final shot for Club Queretaro. The win pushes New York City to first place in the group and could hope for another home game if they beat Cincinnati.

Agustin Ojeda fights for the ball | Credit: Melinda Morales

The team will now set sights on FC Cincinnati, their next opponent in the Leagues Cup. Let’s hope that match is VAR free, controversy is the last thing a match needs.